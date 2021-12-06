Rangers supporters locked out of Europa League game in Lyon as club statement criticises 'bemusing' decision

Rangers have been told fans will not be allowed into their Europa League game in Lyon, just days after the French club agreed to give them an allocation.

The sides are due to meet at the Groupama Stadium on Thursday night in their final group game, with both having already qualified for the knockout stage.

Rangers were informed last week 2,200 fans would be allowed into the match, but now the French Minister of the Interior has ruled no away support will be granted access.

Image: Rangers lost to Lyon at Ibrox

Rangers have been told policing resources and city infrastructure will be tested by a local festival of light taking place this week.

In a statement the Scottish champions called the decision "bemusing" and "extremely frustrating".

The statement read: "We regret to inform our travelling support that, within the last hour, we have been notified by the French Minister of the Interior, that away fans including corporate guests will not be admitted on Thursday night to the Groupama Stadium in Lyon, France.

"We understand that there is a "festival of light" planned in the city which will test the policing resource and city infrastructure. As you are aware, we previously underlined to our support that the local authorities in France were being intransigent and initially unwilling to engage.

"However, only late last week they agreed that we could have 2,200 supporters admitted. The decision to reverse this is bemusing, and extremely frustrating, given the short notice. It beggars belief that three days after that decision was taken and three days before the match is due to be played, it is our supporters who are now going to be left out of pocket by this decision by the French interior minister.

Image: Rangers are through to the next stage of the Europa League

"We empathise with the feeling of supporters, who have made travel plans months in advance. Furthermore, we were allocated tickets several weeks ago, which adds further confusion to the most recent decision to not admit our fans.

"Rest assured, we have made representations to UEFA, OL and the French authorities. However, regrettably, this situation is now out with our control.

"Nevertheless, we are duty bound to ask all supporters including corporate guests to not travel to France.

"We appreciate the frustration of our support, and will work to ensure a refund for tickets is processed forthwith."