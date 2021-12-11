Rangers appoint Kenny Barclay and David Graham to Ibrox board

Rangers have confirmed the appointment of Kenny Barclay as finance director and David Graham as communications director to the Ibrox club's board.

George Letham is stepping down from the board but will continue as a "trusted adviser".

A club website statement read: "These fresh appointments will provide further energy and drive to our club, as we enter our 150th anniversary year.

"Furthermore, we are very grateful to George Letham for his services to TRFC board during a crucial period in our club's history.

"George played a key role in the management of the impact of Covid-19 and, although he is stepping down from this role, he will continue as a trusted adviser."

Rangers midfielder Scott Arfield wants to do what he can to impress new manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst and earn a new deal at Ibrox.

The 33-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and, although he can talk to other clubs from next month, remains keen to stay with the Scottish Premiership leaders.

Image: Scott Arfield is out of contract at the end of the season but hopes to extend his stay

"It's going to take its own natural course, to be honest," he said. "I'm happy here and everybody knows I'm happy here.

"As it goes on into May, June or July when you're out of contract, that's five or six months down the line."