John Souttar: Rangers set to sign Hearts defender on pre-contract

Rangers are closing in on a move to sign Hearts defender John Souttar on a pre-contract.

The Scotland international is out of contract this summer and wanted by several English Championship clubs including Blackburn Rovers.

However, after initial talks with Rangers, Souttar is now expected to join the Scottish Premiership champions.

Sky Sports News understands the 25-year-old is keen on a permanent move to take place this month.

Souttar has made over 150 appearances for the Tynecastle Park club, six years after joining from Dundee United.

Following several serious injuries, Souttar has played all but two Premiership games this season and his impressive performances saw him earn a Scotland recall.

Souttar capped an emotional return to the Scotland side with a goal against Denmark, three years after he last turned out for his national side

Neilson: Hearts won't sell Souttar

Speaking earlier in the season, manager Robbie Neilson insisted Hearts will not cash in on Souttar this month unless they receive a "huge" offer during the transfer window.

He said: "From our perspective, he's here until the end of the season unless we get a bid that we can't refuse.

"If he does decide it's time to move on, it will take a huge bid in January for that to happen, or he'll see out his contract and hopefully leave happy.

Speaking in November, Hearts boss Robbie Neilson said only a 'huge bid' would tempt the club to sell Souttar in January

"He is a key player who will hopefully help us finish as high up the league as we can and go as far as we can in the cup, so you have to balance off the two sides of it and say 'what is keeping him [until the end of the season] worth?' and 'what is a transfer worth?'

"From my perspective as a coach, I'll be pushing to keep him here for as long as I can because he's such a key part of the team."

Neilson explained that there are contingency plans in place in the event that Souttar does leave.

He said: "We always have a number of players in each position that we have lined up if anything happens. We'll have one, two, three targets in every single position, so we know what we're doing if any player leaves."

What would Souttar bring to Rangers?

Souttar's ability to lead by example and be an imposing figure on the pitch is there for all to see.

Going back to Hearts' first Premiership match of the season, the defender helped his side at both ends of the pitch as they beat Celtic 2-1.

Some brave blocks, well-timed tackles and the ability to guide his fellow defenders through the match was impressive - just as his desire to get on the end of a cross to head home an 89th-minute winner.

Souttar scored a late header to stun Celtic and seal victory at Tynecastle Park

That presence in an attacking sense will excite Rangers fans, and dead-ball specialists James Tavernier and Borna Barisic.

Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson has often spoken about the need to be forward-thinking around recruitment and this move also demonstrates the club are continuing to progress in this area.

With uncertainty about Connor Goldson's future - who is yet to agree a new deal beyond the end of this season - Souttar could replace the Englishman.

The Ibrox club are top of the Premiership by six points but this move shows they are already planning for the future under Giovanni van Bronckhorst.