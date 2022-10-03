Giovanni van Bronckhorst: Rangers boss targets positive result in historic European meeting with Liverpool

Giovanni van Bronckhorst says his Rangers side are facing "one of the best in Europe" as they prepare to go up against six-time European champions Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Liverpool's opponents from across the border lie second in the Scottish Premiership, two points behind Glasgow rivals Celtic. They limbered up for the trip to Merseyside with a thumping 4-0 win at Hearts, but were beaten 3-0 at home by Napoli in their last Champions League outing and have no points to show from their opening two matches.

Tuesday's encounter will represent the first ever European meeting between Liverpool and Rangers in any competition, while Liverpool's last meeting with Scottish opponents in the European Cup was back in 1980-81, beating Alex Ferguson's Aberdeen.

"We don't have any points, so we know the challenge we face tomorrow against a really good side," Van Bronckhorst said. "We want a result. That's what we have to do.

"Of course we have to look at ourselves. We're going to come here to get a good result, that's our intention. That always has to to be our intention.

"It's going to be really difficult. It's a team who have performed really well in the Premier League. They've been in three finals in the past five years.

"Still one of the best teams in Europe. If you look at all of the opponents we've faced in Europe last season, and this season, this is probably the strongest side.

When asked if he had to deliberate over whether to start Antonio Colak or Alfredo Morelos up front against Liverpool, he replied: "The decision is not difficult, because you always look at the opponent and how you want to play. What kind of game we expect tomorrow.

"Then we choose the best option. Both are in good condition at the moment. Of course Antonio [Colak] has scored a lot of goals in the league, Morelos when he came in also.

"They are two different kind of strikers, we will always look at the game ahead. It's a huge podium for us to perform. For the club, but also for the players.

"Many years since there has been a Scottish team playing against an English team, maybe first time in both histories of the club that we are facing each other. Good to look forward to, we're excited to be here."

Rangers midfielder John Lundstram says playing his boyhood heroes Liverpool in the Champions League will be a special occasion for him, but he is only giving tickets to family ready to support the Ibrox side at Anfield.

The 28-year-old grew up supporting Liverpool, but had to keep his allegiance quiet after signing for city rivals Everton as a 15-year-old.

"Obviously being at Everton I had to hide it," he told Sky Sports News.

"You can't really show you're a Liverpool fan but when I left the club I got back to trying to support the team.

"Going back to my own city, to the club I grew up supporting is a special occasion for myself and I want to go there and get a decent result.

"I've had loads of messages and people trying to get tickets but I only get a certain amount and anyone who would be supporting Liverpool wouldn't be getting a ticket for our end.

"To be fair, all my family members want us to win.

"Maybe some of my pals might still want Liverpool to win, but my family are all supporting me and Rangers.

"They're probably one of the top two teams in Europe, if not the world, so it's going to be a tough task for us, but we'll go there with belief that we can get a result."

Klopp: Scotland 'cool' place to scout for talent

Jurgen Klopp believes Scotland has recently emerged as a good hunting ground to scout for young talent, having recruited 19-year-old full-back Calvin Ramsey from Aberdeen in the summer.

The Liverpool manager also praised Rangers' performance in European competition last season, where they eventually lost out to Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final, adding that such a run is a clear indication of the significant progress Scottish sides have made in recent seasons.

"Rangers and Celtic are obviously the standout teams in the league, that's nothing new," Klopp said. "The best measure you can get is how do they do in Europe?

"The Rangers run last year in the European league was exceptional. The games against Dortmund, for example, were just really good. That was really impressive.

"You are right, the Scotland team is full of talent. We have, obviously, with Calvin [Ramsey] another Scottish boy here. He's coming back from injury.

"It's a cool place to scout again, if you want. It's a good sign for Scottish football. It's for sure a much better moment than it was for or five years ago. That's down to the players."