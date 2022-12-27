Rangers manager Michael Beale has 'plan' for Steven Davis after midfielder's season-ending knee injury

Michael Beale is "devastated" by the season-ending injury to Steven Davis but insists the veteran Rangers midfielder's time at Ibrox is not necessarily over.

Davis, 37, is out of contract in the summer, raising suggestions he could have played his final game in a Rangers shirt.

His last appearance came as a substitute in the 3-2 win over Hibernian on December 15 but Beale believes he may still have more to offer the Govan club.

"I have been devastated since it happened. It didn't look good at the time but we had to let the swelling go down and him to go for a scan and then let Steven process the results," said the Ibrox boss.

"I believe he will have it operated on in early January and then we will sit and talk.

"We have a plan for Steven, moving forward he is someone we want to have in and around the club as a player then helping him in his second career if he chose to go down that route. That was already in discussion.

"Only Steven Davis will make the decision on his future.

Image: Steven Davis is in his second spell at Rangers

"He has got to have the operation and see what the surgeon says and then he will decide what he will do next.

"Knowing Steven, I think he will want to continue to play and I think he can still play.

"It is a huge loss for me personally. It is a real disappointment. He was going to be a key player for me between now and the end of the season. I am gutted for Steven more than me.

"We will have a decision to make, that's fair to say, but it's Steven's decision to make.

"My view on it, seeing him in the two or three weeks I was back, I think he still has at least 18 months left at this level.

"I always said he had 27-year-old legs and I am not backing down on that at the moment - let's see.

"The most important person is Steven so until he talks we will all just support him through having an operation and see where it takes us."

The Northern Ireland captain has made 360 appearances for Rangers over two spells, scoring 27 goals and registering 70 assists.

He has won the Scottish Premiership four times, three Scottish Cups and three Scottish League Cups.

Rangers return to Scottish Premiership action on Wednesday at home to Motherwell.

