Rangers manager search: Philippe Clement, Kevin Muscat in final talks to replace Michael Beale

Rangers are holding further talks with Philippe Clement and Kevin Muscat as the club look to appoint a new manager.

CEO James Bisgrove and chairman John Bennett held extensive interviews with various candidates in London this week to find Michael Beale's successor after sacking the 43-year-old almost two weeks ago.

Sky Sports News understands those discussions will continue this weekend before a final decision is presented to the wider Rangers board to sign off on an appointment.

Ex-Club Brugge, Genk and Monaco boss Clement won three consecutive Belgian Pro League titles prior to a short spell at Monaco and is now a free agent - but has also been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Muscat - who won a domestic treble as a player at Ibrox in 2003 - has also impressed as a manager, winning the A-League title when in charge of Melbourne Victory and claiming the J-League crown at current club Yokohama F. Marinos.

When could a new manager be named?

Rangers have been whittling down an extensive shortlist that has been in place for months, as part of the club's succession planning process.

While it is thought Clement or Muscat could be in the dugout for the visit of Hibernian on October 21, Sky Sports News understands no specific timescale has been put on naming a new boss, with the club focusing on making the correct long-term appointment.

Steven Davis is currently leading an interim management team, alongside former players Steven Smith and Alex Rae, plus Brian Gilmour and goalkeeping coach Colin Stewart.

The club are searching for a fourth different manager in the space of two years, following Steven Gerrard's move to Aston Villa in 2021, and the dismissals of Giovanni van Bronckhorst then Beale.

Speaking on Sky Sports after Rangers' 3-0 win at St Mirren, former Gers striker Kris Boyd said:

"Rangers need someone in now. Yes, there was a reaction today but there is now a two-week break and Rangers need to get someone as soon as possible to give them time to work with the players.

"Steven Davis is not going to be the manager of the football club, but Rangers need to find someone within that environment where if the next manager comes in and they're clearing out, it's not a whole clearout again and there is nobody left at the club who can just step into a role.

"It's been thrust upon Steven Davis, it can be difficult just being thrown in there. Rangers need to have someone that is the club's man within the next management team, to be able to do that if needed.

"It's not going to be an easy job you're coming into. I don't see a lot there in terms of players of value to move on to recoup some money to try and get their own players.

"You're looking for someone to come in and steady the ship but, at the same time, they need to start improving.

"I always think as soon as a club appoints their manager, they should be looking for the next one.

"If results don't go well, you're going to lose your manager, and if results do go well, you're going to lose your manager to a bigger club. That's just the nature of football.

"You should always be planning for the future."

