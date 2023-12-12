Jose Cifuentes: Rangers midfielder to miss cup final as red card appeal rejected

Rangers will be without Jose Cifuentes for their Viaplay Cup final after an appeal over his red card against Dundee was rejected.

The midfielder was initially booked by referee Kevin Clancy for a challenge on Amadou Bakayoko just before half-time but following a VAR review that was upgraded to a red.

Rangers appealed the decision on the grounds of 'wrongful dismissal' but that claim was thrown out at a fast track tribunal hearing on Tuesday.

Cifuentes will miss Sunday's League Cup final against Aberdeen and next Wednesday's Scottish Premiership match at home to St Johnstone.

Manager Philippe Clement is already without midfielders Tom Lawrence and Nicolas Raskin while Ryan Jack is also a doubt as Rangers look to win the League Cup for the first time in over a decade.

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher reviewed the incident on Sky Sports News for Ref Watch, agreeing with the decision to send him off.

"It's the way he's come in. He's almost stretched to make sure he gets the top of him," he said.

"I think it's a red card. There's no need to do that whatsoever."

