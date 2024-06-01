Rangers transfers: Ryan Jack, Jon McLaughlin, Borna Barisic, John Lundstram and Kemar Roofe released by club | Leon Balogun pens new deal

Rangers have released Jon McLaughlin, Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram and Kemar Roofe following the expiry of their contracts.

The five players were part of the Rangers squad beaten on penalties by Eintracht Frankfurt in the 2022 Europa League final and each depart Ibrox as Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup winners.

Defender Barisic, midfielder Jack and forward Roofe lifted the Scottish Premiership title with the club in 2020-21.

"Everyone at Ibrox and Rangers' training centre thank the departing players for their time at the club and wish them all the very best for their future careers," read a club statement.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Manager Philippe Clement has already confirmed there will be big changes this summer, with the club having signed full-back Jefte as their only arrival so far.

Meanwhile, Rangers defender Leon Balogun, 35, has signed a new one-year contract extension at Ibrox.

The centre back re-joined the Scottish Premiership club last July following an injury to youngster Leon King.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I am very, very happy and privileged to be able to extend my contract at a club like Rangers," he told the official Rangers website.

"I have said in the past I wish I could've been here sooner in my career because it fuels the fire to succeed all the time."

Scottish Premiership and SWPL on Sky Sports

Sky Sports - From 2024/25 up to 60 Scottish Premiership games will be available across Sky Sports' flagship channels, including Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event, plus at least five SWPL matches.

Sky Sports News - Running 24 hours a day, seven days a week, Scottish football fans can enjoy Sky Sports News' (channel 409) rolling editorial coverage of the Premiership and SWPL throughout the season.

Sky Sports Digital - Follow all the latest from Scottish football across SkySports.com and app, including exclusive features and interviews, plus dedicated live blog coverage, in-game clips from matches live on Sky Sports and free highlights.

Sky Sports Social - Alongside coverage and visibility for the league across all Sky Sports' main social media channels, the bespoke X page @ScotlandSky will continue to be the home of all Scottish football content on Sky Sports.

Highlights show - Tune in for a dedicated round-up from the cinch Premiership every week on Sky Sports Football.

Sky Sports is the home of domestic football in the UK and Ireland, with action from the Scottish Premiership, Scottish Women's Premier League, Premier League, WSL, EFL, and more.