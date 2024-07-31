Rangers transfers: Rangers agree deal for FC Twente captain Robin Pröpper

Rangers have agreed a deal to sign FC Twente captain Robin Pröpper.

The centre-back is now expected to have a medical ahead of his move to Glasgow.

Pröpper, 30, moved to Dutch club FC Twente in 2021 and made 39 appearances last season across all competitions.

He will become Rangers' ninth addition this window, following Václav Černý, Hamza Igamane, Jefte, Clinton Nsiala, Liam Kelly, Connor Barron and Oscar Cortes - who rejoined on loan with an obligation to buy in the summer - while Mohamed Diomande made his loan move permanent.

Forward Sam Lammers left Rangers in the opposite direction to join FC Twente last week for an initial fee of £2.5m.

Rangers have also seen defender Connor Goldson leave for Aris Limassol and back-up goalkeeper Robby McCrorie join Kilmarnock.

Borna Barisic, Ryan Jack, John Lundstram, John McLaughlin and Kemar Roofe also left at the end of last season following the expiry of their contracts.

Rangers kick-off their Scottish Premiership season at Hearts on Saturday - live on Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers manager Philippe Clement tells Sky Sports News he needs time to rebuild his side if they are to catch Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers manager Philippe Clement believes he has a much bigger challenge than Brendan Rodgers as he compared their "big rebuild" to Celtic's "small renovation."

The Belgian is closing in on his ninth signing as he looks to catch Rangers' Old Firm rivals in the Scottish Premiership, and stop Celtic winning their fourth consecutive title, which would make it 13 in 14 seasons.

Clement, who replaced Michael Beale as manager last October, has stressed the need for patience.

"We know of course theirs [Celtic] is a small renovation with a few details and they can build on their core. We have a big rebuild," he told Sky Sports News.

"So let us first make a good foundation on this rebuild of our house and let us build our house the next couple of weeks in the next couple of months to make it much stronger, then it will be much stronger than it was six months ago."

