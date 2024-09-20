Rangers: Philippe Clement ready for 'special feeling' of Ibrox return

Rangers manager Philippe Clement believes a return to Ibrox to play Dundee in the League Cup feels like ending a 10-year wait.

A delayed refurbishment of the Copland Stand meant they had to play all their home games at Hampden Park since the start of the season, a move which proved to be unpopular with players, management and fans.

Rangers have not played at Ibrox since May 14, when, coincidentally, they beat Dundee 5-2 in a Premiership game and Clement is relishing the prospect of getting back to normal for the quarter-final tie against the Taysiders, albeit the Copland Stand will only be partially opened.

The Belgian boss said: "To be honest, it's a buzz. You feel it in the building.

"I was there yesterday because there was a commercial thing there to do and you get a special feeling coming back there.

Image: Rangers started their season at Hampden Park

"I know it's the same with all the players. I feel it already this week in the training. It gives something extra and I think it will be the same with all the fans also.

"It's like coming home after a really long time. It felt like we haven't been there for 10 years or something. It's not that long but we have that feeling so we're really happy that we can be back there.

"Of course it always helps [to be at home ground], the enthusiasm of the fans and in that way, Hampden was more difficult and we know why.

"It's not only here. It's with a lot of clubs in the world. It's the same playing for your fans for sure, at Ibrox, with so many people - and passionate people. "

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers beat Dundee United in their first Premiership match back after the international break

Despite a solid 1-0 win over Dundee United at Tannadice last weekend, Rangers are already five points behind Celtic and Aberdeen in the title race and have missed out on Champions League riches after being knocked out of the qualifiers - they begin their Europa League campaign against Malmo in Sweden next Thursday.

However, Clement rebuffed a suggestion that a lift is required at the club.

He said: "It's quite a negative question because if you talk like that, it's like everybody is running around here like zombies with their head down.

"It's not the case. You saw the game last week and in moments in games in the weeks before.

"You see we're rebuilding the squad, new players coming in. There are a lot of positives here.

Image: Phillipe Clement won the League Cup with Rangers last season

"You start to see the first fruits of the seeds that are planted and it's just the first start. We're just starting with that.

"I want to see confirmation of that and becoming stronger and stronger week by week, month by month.

"That's the thing but of course if it's in Ibrox with all the support behind, it lifts players. I think it will be totally different for the fans also.

"They will be back with the people they are used to being with in the stands, next to them, behind them, in front of them. To have the talks again like they had before, to have the memories of before.

"It's like coming home with your family. That will be the feeling. Of course the most important thing stays what you do on the pitch, what the players show from the first second of the game.

Image: Simon Murray joined Dundee from Ross County

"We know it's a tough game always against Tony Docherty's team who play good physical football. They adapt to the opponent and they are strong in the transitions.

"With [Simon] Murray, they brought a really good player in that style of play also. He showed that at Ross County last season.

"It's really important to come back to Ibrox and have a good atmosphere. Yes, but the most important stays what we show on the pitch. We cannot forget in that way."

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Scottish Premiership, Premier League, EFL, F1 and so much more.

Find out more here...