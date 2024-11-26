Rangers: Connor Barron insists squad are fully behind Philippe Clement - 'We're in it together'

Connor Barron insists the Rangers squad are fully behind under-fire boss Philippe Clement as he stressed their determination to make the fans smile again.

Pressure is mounting on the manager after Saturday's 1-1 draw with Dundee United left them 11 points behind Premiership leaders Celtic after just 12 games.

Barron, who has been one of the positives for the club this season, is adamant the players are remaining positive about the rest of the season and getting back to winning ways, starting with Nice in the Europa League on Thursday night.

"We're all on the same page that it wasn't good enough [vs Dundee United], we know that. We've got to bounce back on Thursday," said the 22-year-old.

"We are all in it together, we haven't done our job on the day and everyone takes responsibility for that and it's not just down to one person, we all have to start pulling our weight on the pitch as well.

"Everyone is part of it, and everyone is part of the results at the end of the day.

"We are all a team, it's now down to us all to pull our weight on Thursday and get a result.

"The gaffer has been fine, he's been positive, we've been over the game at the weekend and we have to move on quickly to the next one.

"We are all behind the manager and pulling in the same direction, everyone is remaining positive and we are ready to go for Thursday night."

The Rangers fans showed their anger during the match on Saturday and booed the players off the pitch, something that has happened more than once this season.

Barron - who was speaking at Ibrox as a new bus, dedicated to the memory of Walter Smith, was presented to the pupils of Hazelwood School - and says the squad are intent on putting a smile back on the supporters' faces by turning their campaign around.

"You obviously hear the reaction from the fans, but at the same time you have to block it out, you have to use it as fuel and make sure we bounce back," he added.

"It's our job to make them happy, we haven't been doing that, especially at the weekend, but as I say we now have to go and do it this week.

"We are confident we can turn it around, that's what we want, we want to walk off that pitch with the supporters all smiling and cheering us on and that's our job to make sure we do that."