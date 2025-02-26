Rangers takeover: Paraag Marathe says San Francisco 49ers 'always looking at other opportunities' as he addresses potential investment

San Francisco 49ers' Paraag Marathe says they are "always looking at other opportunities" after it emerged American investors are in talks with Rangers over a multi-million-pound takeover.

Marathe, who is in his 24th year at the San Francisco 49ers, is one of those involved in the talks to take control at Ibrox.

Currently chairman of Leeds United, he has spoken about the potential takeover for the first time.

"I can't really comment on whatever rumours might be out there," he said at the Financial Times Business of Football Summit.

"But we are looking at other opportunities. And I think it is doable to replicate the passion [he has for Leeds].

"What we are looking for is clubs with the right bones, clubs with the right history of success.

"Clubs with the right potential for growth. And if you're a sportsperson and you love it and you treat it as a way of life - so to speak - like I do, then absolutely there's enough room in your heart.

"Just like there is to love all of your children, there's enough room in your heart to love all your sports properties."

Image: Paraag Marathe is Leeds United chair

Former Gers chair Dave King is the major shareholder at Ibrox with a stake of around 13 per cent, while another former chair, Douglas Park, and director George Taylor also own over 10 per cent of the club.

Rangers are 16 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership after a 2-0 home defeat against St Mirren that led to manager Philippe Clement being sacked, with former player Barry Ferguson taking over. They lost the League Cup final to their Old Firm rivals and are out of the Scottish Cup after a shock loss at home to Queen's Park.

The club posted a £17.2m loss last year.

Sky Sports News has approached Rangers, Leeds and the San Francisco 49ers for comment.