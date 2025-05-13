Rangers manager search: Davide Ancelotti, Danny Rohl, Rob Edwards, Russell Martin & more - who could be in the frame?

Rangers are continuing to assess various candidates as they look to finalise a shortlist ahead of appointing a new manager.

As reported by Sky Sports News on Monday, it is understood the Ibrox club hope to have a new boss in place within the coming weeks.

It's after former captain Barry Ferguson was named head coach until the summer following Philippe Clement's sacking at the end of February.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kris Boyd believes Barry Ferguson won't be given the Rangers manager job full time and it needs someone to come in with a clean slate

Davide Ancelotti, son of Carlo, is one option of interest to Rangers. The 35-year-old - who has also been linked with Como - has worked under his dad at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton and Real Madrid.

With Carlo joining Brazil later this month, Davide - who is known by incoming sporting director Kevin Thelwell - is looking to become a manager in his own right.

However, reports in Spain suggesting Rangers are in contract talks with the Italian are understood to be premature.

There is believed to be no frontrunner at this stage, and no appointment is imminent.

Image: Davide Ancelotti (L) is looking to become a manager after years assisting his dad Carlo

In-demand Danny Rohl is another option that could make the final shortlist, with his future at Sheffield Wednesday remaining uncertain. However, several clubs in England are also keeping tabs on the 36-year-old.

As reported by Sky Sports News on Tuesday - Rob Edwards, who worked with Thelwell at Wolves, is also among the names under consideration. He has been out of work since leaving Luton Town in January.

It is understood former Southampton, Swansea and MK Dons boss Russell Martin - who played for Rangers in 2018 - had been sounded out over the job, but it remains to be seen if he is an option the Gers opt for.

Image: Steven Gerrard led Rangers to the league title in 2021 without losing a match

Others to be linked to the job include former manager Steven Gerrard, plus ex-Bournemouth and Wolves boss Gary O'Neil who has been out of work since December 2024.

While various options are considered, Thelwell, Gers chief executive Patrick Stewart and co will want to appoint Rangers' 20th permanent manager as soon as possible.

Rangers will return to pre-season training in June ahead of their Champions League qualifiers at the end of July, with the new Scottish Premiership season kicking off in the first weekend of August.

Any appointment will not need to wait on the official completion of the US takeover of Ibrox.

A US consortium controlled by health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh, which includes the San Francisco 49ers investment arm, the 49ers Enterprises, is expected to acquire a 51 per cent stake in Rangers by early June.

It is understood that while the takeover is ongoing, planning for next season has been continuing behind the scenes as the club weigh up decisions over player contracts and potential transfers.