Rangers manager search: Steven Gerrard, Davide Ancelotti among various names under consideration at Ibrox

Rangers are speaking to various candidates, including Steven Gerrard and Davide Ancelotti, as they look to appoint a new manager.

Sky Sports News understands former Gers boss Gerrard and Real Madrid assistant Ancelotti are just two names that have been sounded out over taking charge at Ibrox.

As reported last week, former Southampton, Swansea and MK Dons manager Russell Martin has been another name under consideration.



In-demand Danny Rohl, ex-Luton Town boss Rob Edwards and former Bournemouth and Wolves manager Gary O'Neil have also been linked to the job.

Rangers are believed to be assessing the various candidates and while it is understood no announcement is expected this week, a new boss should be in place within the coming weeks.

While there is no front runner at this stage, CEO Patrick Stewart confirmed on Sunday the search for a new head coach "is progressing well" and added the club "look forward to concluding our process in the coming period".

That followed confirmation that Barry Ferguson would depart the club. He had been placed in charge until the summer following Philippe Clement's sacking in February.

Image: Davide Ancelotti (L) is looking to become a manager after assisting his dad Carlo for years

Davide Ancelotti, son of Carlo, has worked under his dad Carlo at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton and Real Madrid.

With Carlo joining Brazil next week, Davide - who is known by incoming sporting director Kevin Thelwell - is looking to become a manager in his own right.

The 35-year-old had been linked to Como in the event that Cesc Fabregas were to depart. However, the former Arsenal captain is staying at the Italian club.

Davide could help his dad for Brazil's friendlies against Ecuador and Paraguay early next month, but it is understood Paul Clement will be named long-term assistant to Carlo.

Image: Gerrard won the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers in 2021

Gerrard continued to be linked with a return to Ibrox, where he won the club's 55th top-flight title in 2021, whilst denying Celtic a 10th consecutive Premiership crown.

However, that was his only trophy from a possible nine before he left for Aston Villa.

His spell at the Premier League club lasted less than a year, and following that sacking he joined Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq - before leaving there in January.

Image: Russell Martin played for Rangers in 2018

Martin is also a name familiar to Rangers fans, having played at the club in 2018, and has been out of work since last December. Meanwhile, Edwards - who worked with Thelwell at Wolves - could be an option that Gers chiefs opt for.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Rohl has been linked with the job at Southampton too but with Will Still set to move to St Mary's - the 36-year-old could yet land the job.

Image: Danny Rohl has attracted interest from several clubs including Southampton

While various options are considered, Thelwell, Stewart and co will want to appoint Rangers' 20th permanent manager as soon as possible.

Key dates for Rangers

Rangers will return to pre-season training on June 23 ahead of their Champions League qualifiers at the end of July, with the new Scottish Premiership season kicking off in the first weekend of August.

Any appointment will not need to wait on the official completion of the US takeover of Ibrox.

A US consortium controlled by health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh, which includes the San Francisco 49ers investment arm, the 49ers Enterprises, is expected to acquire a 51 per cent stake in Rangers by early June.

It is understood that while the takeover is ongoing, planning for next season has been continuing behind the scenes as the club weigh up decisions over player contracts and potential transfers.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, former Rangers striker Kris Boyd said:

"Rangers need to get someone who understands it, gets it, can deal with the pressures and the demands," former Ibrox striker Boyd told Sky Sports News.

"Steven showed he can do that for three years in Glasgow. He can deal with that, he's had it all his life.

"That there will be a lot of coaches and managers out there that, for me, will be scared to take the Rangers job because of the pressures and demands that come along with it.

"You need someone who can deal with the pressures every single day, carry the burden of the football club and take it forward.

"Yes, [Gerrard] ticks a lot of boxes. His backroom staff in the past, Michael Beale came back to Rangers as manager and that didn't quite work out, so he would need to change all that I would imagine.

"I think there's a long way to go in who becomes the Rangers manager. I know they have spoken to people, they have been through a long list, but it changes every day.

"I don't think Rangers have made their mind up. A lot of people are guessing who's going to be the next manager.

"There's nothing really coming out of the club, there's nothing coming from people that would know.

"I don't think Rangers have worked through that list and got to the person they want right now."

