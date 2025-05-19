Rangers manager search: Steven Gerrard, Davide Ancelotti & Russell Martin among names under consideration

Rangers have spoken to various candidates, including Steven Gerrard and Davide Ancelotti as they look to appoint a new manager.

Sky Sports News understands former Gers boss Gerrard and Real Madrid assistant Ancelotti are just two names that have been sounded out over taking charge at Ibrox.

As reported last week, former Southampton, Swansea and MK Dons manager Russell Martin is another name under consideration.

In-demand Danny Rohl, ex-Luton Town boss Rob Edwards and former Bournemouth and Wolves manager Gary O'Neil have also been linked to the job.

Rangers are believed to be assessing the various candidates and should have a new boss in place within the coming weeks.

While there is no front runner at this stage, CEO Patrick Stewart confirmed on Sunday the search for a new head coach "is progressing well" and added the club "look forward to concluding our process in the coming period".

That followed confirmation that Barry Ferguson would depart the club. He had been placed in charge until the summer following Philippe Clement's sacking in February.

More about some of Rangers' options

Image: Davide Ancelotti (L) is looking to become a manager after assisting his dad Carlo for years

Davide Ancelotti, son of Carlo, has worked under his dad Carlo at Bayern Munich, Napoli, Everton and Real Madrid.

With Carlo joining Brazil next week, Davide - who is known by incoming sporting director Kevin Thelwell - is looking to become a manager in his own right.

The 35-year-old had been linked to Como in the event that Cesc Fabregas were to depart. However, the former Arsenal captain is staying at the Italian club.

Davide could help his dad for Brazil's friendlies against Ecuador and Paraguay early next month, but it is understood Paul Clement will be named assistant to Carlo.

Image: Gerrard won the Scottish Premiership title with Rangers in 2021

Gerrard continued to be linked with a return to Ibrox, where he won the club's 55th top-flight title in 2021, whilst denying Celtic a 10th consecutive Premiership crown.

However, that was his only trophy from a possible nine before he left for Aston Villa.

His spell at the Premier League club lasted less than a year, and following that sacking he joined Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq - before leaving there in January.

Image: Russell Martin played for Rangers in 2018

Martin is also a name familiar to Rangers fans, having played at the club in 2018, and has been out of work since last December. Meanwhile, Edwards - who worked with Thelwell at Wolves - could be an option that Gers chiefs opt for.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Rohl has been linked with the job at Southampton too but with Will Still in the mix at St Mary's - the 36-year-old could yet make that final shortlist.

Image: Danny Rohl has attracted interest from several clubs including Southampton

While various options are considered, Thelwell, Stewart and co will want to appoint Rangers' 20th permanent manager as soon as possible.

Rangers will return to pre-season training in June ahead of their Champions League qualifiers at the end of July, with the new Scottish Premiership season kicking off in the first weekend of August.

Any appointment will not need to wait on the official completion of the US takeover of Ibrox.

A US consortium controlled by health insurance tycoon Andrew Cavenagh, which includes the San Francisco 49ers investment arm, the 49ers Enterprises, is expected to acquire a 51 per cent stake in Rangers by early June.

It is understood that while the takeover is ongoing, planning for next season has been continuing behind the scenes as the club weigh up decisions over player contracts and potential transfers.

Boyd: Rangers 'can't afford to take risk' with next manager

Speaking to Sky Sports News, former Rangers striker Kris Boyd said:

"Every appointment is a gamble. It doesn't matter who you are, if you've managed 500 games or you're a novice. They cannot afford to take this risk.

"I get the fact that Ancelotti Jr has coached at a level. He's obviously a good coach, but we've seen it before. There have been good coaches that have come to Rangers and struggled to deal with the managerial side of it.

"I know people will think that we are sometimes crazy up here, but Rangers and Celtic are a different animal from anybody else. The scrutiny and the pressure and everything that is on coaches, players, every single game is huge. They expect to beat Real Madrid, never mind St Johnstone or Motherwell.

"It would be better for Rangers right now to get someone who has an understanding of the Scottish game or the British game and understands what it means to so many people in Scotland.

"I look at Rangers right now and there has been a loss of identity for a period of time.

"The recruitment has to get better. Rangers have to improve and to do that, you've got to have an experienced manager.

"Celtic are in a good position right now in terms of the structure they have got. Rangers are getting there in terms of trying to get a structure in place behind the scenes, but whoever has come in as manager, Rangers have given them the chance to go and sign whoever they want. Then there's been a turnover of managers, which then leads to a turnover of players.

"Rangers need to have an identity, that the manager is coming in to coach and manage the players that the club are signing, because that is the modern way football clubs are moving forward with.

"Danny Rohl is an interesting one. There is no doubt that anyone you speak to at Sheffield Wednesday - we had a fan who came into the studio on Soccer Saturday, and he was saying that if it wasn't for Danny Rohl, and the way he's went about his business, Sheffield Wednesday would be in a far worse position than what they are.

"Russell Martin is another one. He did really well at Southampton in the Championship. If he's the one who is to come to Rangers there's no doubt there will be a style of football that will be played, but again we are not an easy bunch to please up here."

