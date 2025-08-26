Rangers: Russell Martin’s season-defining week amid Celtic, Club Brugge tests? | Kris Boyd: Be strong over Hamza Igamane 'injury' or get sacked

Russell Martin has not had to look too far for problems during his brief tenure as Rangers head coach.

Fan frustration, injuries, poor results, unwanted records and transfer unrest are just a few of the challenges he has faced since being appointed at Ibrox.

Now, he faces a season-defining spell that could make or break the club's campaign.

Martin's run of three wins in nine games across all competitions is the worst start of any permanent Rangers boss. The next four games won't be any easier as he aims to turn the tide after just one month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kris Boyd says Rangers' European dreams of qualifying for the Champions League are in tatters after their damaging 3-1 defeat to Club Brugge at Ibrox

Trailing 3-1 from the first leg at home, first up is Club Brugge in a Champions League play-off on Tuesday.

Once their European fate is decided, they face Celtic at Ibrox. A win would see them move to within three points of their Old Firm rivals. However, lose and they will be nine points behind and closer to the relegation zone than the title race.

Image: Rangers host Celtic in the first Old Firm clash of the season on Sunday - live on Sky Sports

Edinburgh's big two come to Ibrox after the international break. Hearts will want to extend their lead over Rangers in the Premiership, meanwhile, Hibs will have an eye on League Cup glory as the sides battle for a semi-final spot.

Martin knew he had his doubters from day one, saying that he had "to try and convince people that I'm the right person". If he can win the next four games, he will take steps to doing just that.

However, the discontent is already telling within the stands at Ibrox. Game after game, the fans have booed their team. If results don't go to plan for Martin in the next few games, that criticism will only grow.

Potential crisis one month into the Martin era?

Image: Russell Martin's start of three wins from nine games is the worst start of any permanent Rangers boss

Talk of a possible crisis might seem ridiculous to some, being so early in the season.

However, considering the results that have gone before and the games that lie ahead, it was the exact scenario posed to summer signing Joe Rothwell following Rangers' draw at St Mirren.

He is one of 10 players brought in by Martin, but by the midfielder's own admission, performances have not hit the level fans would have expected - both personally and collectively.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from Paisley as Rangers were held by St Mirren - drawing for the third consecutive league match

"We just have to try and block it [talk of a possible crisis] out as much as you can", he said. "We know the magnitude of the games that are coming up.

"Wednesday night is a massive game for us. If we can go there and turn that tie around, then it'll obviously give us massive confidence going into the weekend game. And then we play that game and who knows where it can take us, if we manage to pick up three points.

"It can be a defining week, two massive games in two different competitions.

"Obviously, we want to be playing Champions League football. If we can go out there and do that and take the momentum into Sunday, and then that hopefully can be a season-defining moment for us."

Boyd's warning for Martin over Igamane 'injury'

Image: Hamza Igamane remained an unused substitute away to St Mirren

Following Rangers' draw at St Mirren, Martin revealed striker Hamza Igamane refused to come on as a second-half substitute in Paisley.

The 22-year-old claimed he was injured, with the Gers boss saying the club had rejected a bid for the player last week.

Just two days later, Igamane failed to train with the Rangers squad ahead of Wednesday's Champions League play-off game against Club Brugge.

Sky Sports News understands Igamane was not injured for the session, with the club believed to be preparing for life without the Morocco international.

French club Lille want to sign the player, who scored 16 goals last season, as do Dutch side Feyenoord.

Martin admitted: "there are a lot of people, one eye out the door and one in, and we need people to be all in all the time in this football club."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Martin tells Sky Sports he tried to introduce Igamane as a second-half sub at St Mirren but the striker told him he was injured

It was a situation that alarmed former Rangers striker Kris Boyd, who insists Martin must take action now, otherwise risk paying the ultimate price.

"The players have been running the club for far too long now," he said. "If he's injured, he's injured.

"I highly doubt it. If that is the case, if I'm Rangers Football Club, I'll drive him to the airport. I'll go and get his bags packed, drive him to the airport and say bye.

"If you've not good people who are willing to knuckle down and work hard and help this team at this moment in time, then see you later.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Kris Boyd was not convinced by Hamza Igamane's injury claim and said if the striker doesn't want to 'knuckle down' then Rangers should show him the door

"If you don't, there is a real danger. You can tell by the fans right now, it's at boiling point with the fans towards the team, the management, whoever it is.

"If Russell Martin is not strong and sees this through, he's going to join Giovanni Van Bronckhorst, he's going to join Michael Beale, he's going to join Philippe Clement and go out the door.

"I know he's brought in a few players, but he needs to get the right type of characters in this dressing room and quick."

Why are results poor and are signings needed?

Image: Rangers fans have voiced their frustration at the end of recent matches

A lot was made of Martin's style and philosophy before he took the job at Ibrox. Questions were raised about whether it would work against a low block that Rangers often face domestically. Fans were also worried he would not adapt during games if plan A didn't work.

Well, the first nine games have done little to quell those concerns.

At times Rangers seem slow with the ball, devoid of ideas going forward and easy to attack at the other end.

Yes, there are new partnerships across the backline that need time to gel. However, dealing with aerial threats isn't a strong point. Nor is stopping shots at goal.

Image: Rangers have struggled defensively this season

In around half of the games this season, Rangers' opponents have had more shots than Martin's side has had in the match.

Panathinaikos managed 34 across both legs, Motherwell had 14 in the league opener and Viktoria Plzen managed 14 at Ibrox, plus 27 in the away tie. It is a worrying trend. Another centre-back could be on the wishlist.

Martin has often favoured Max Aarons at right-back over captain James Tavernier, but question marks surround the summer signing who is on loan from Bournemouth. On the other flank, Brentford loanee Jayden Meghoma is the only recognised left-back - so Martin will be keen to add to his options there.

Work is needed in midfield too - an area that has rarely been settled in terms of personnel and position.

Martin hoped Rothwell would be his man, the one who knows his system and style, having worked together in England. However, his performances have not hit the level required, the ball often moves slowly and backwards and fans have concerns.

Image: Joe Rothwell has struggled since moving to Rangers

Nicolas Raskin, Mo Diomande and Lyall Cameron are among those who have also had mixed starts to the season in that area.

Thelo Aasgaard, Oliver Antman, Findlay Curtis and Djedi Gassama have all shown glimpses of what they could do, with the latter two shining more often than not, but consistency is required.

At the top end of the pitch, should Igamane depart, or fellow striker Cyriel Dessers, who was the subject of a rejected bid earlier this summer - expect Martin to bolster his front-line.

Former Aberdeen striker Bojan Miovski is one option under consideration in a move from Girona.

With no recognised striker starting the draw at St Mirren, it could be an area that Martin wants improved, regardless.

Between the transfer window closing and key fixtures on the horizon across various competitions, it is a crucial period for Rangers.

If you are a glass-half-full optimist like Martin, you see it as a chance to show what you are capable of. If you are a glass-half-empty type, you might see Rangers' season being all but over by that point. It is a vital period coming up.