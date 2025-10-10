Steven Gerrard: Former Rangers boss to hold further talks about managerial return with Danny Rohl among other candidates

Rangers are holding further talks with Steven Gerrard as they search for a new boss.

Sky Sports News understands Thursday's discussions between the former Ibrox manager and the club's US owners were constructive.

However, Rangers are also speaking to other candidates, with ex-Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl among the various options on the club's shortlist.

Rohl had been sounded out by Rangers in the summer before the club appointed Russell Martin.

Rangers chairman Andrew Cavenagh, vice-chairman Paraag Marathe and 49ers Enterprises technical director Gretar Steinsson are holding talks with the candidates in London this week.

After 123 days in the job, Martin was sacked on Sunday after a 1-1 draw at Falkirk, leaving Rangers eighth in the Scottish Premiership, 11 points adrift of leaders Hearts and nine behind rivals Celtic.

Rangers return to action next Saturday as they host Dundee United at Ibrox in the league.

Gerrard reveals 'unfinished business' in his managerial career

On Tuesday afternoon, Gerrard claimed he had "unfinished business" in management and said he felt Rangers had been the "perfect match" when he moved to Glasgow in May 2018.

The 45-year-old remains a hero to many Rangers supporters after winning the Scottish Premiership title in 2021, thus stopping Celtic from making it 10 in a row.

Gerrard then left for Aston Villa in November 2021 and had a subsequent spell with Al Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia, where he left in January and has been without a managerial job since.

Speaking on the 'Rio Meets' podcast, which appeared to be recorded before Martin's dismissal, Gerrard said: "I'm enjoying family time and doing a lot of things that I haven't been able to do.

"Going to Grand Prix, doing exhibition games with ex-team-mates and superstars, that type of stuff has been great.

"But there's a part of me that still feels that there's a bit of unfinished business in terms of wanting to go in and face another couple of exciting challenges.

"But I want a certain type of challenge. If in an ideal world they come available, I'll jump at them.

"If they don't, I won't go back in. I want to be at a team that's going to compete to win because I think that suits me better.

"I think certain jobs and certain clubs would suit my style and the way I like to go about it.

"But I've also got time now where I'm not in a rush, where I know the right people that are out there to make me a stronger and a better coach. They are the people I need to find.

"Because if I get the right match with those people around me, I know, and I've proved, I can be successful as a manager.

"And that's what I'm working on in the background now."

Boyd: Gerrard would raise standards at Rangers

Sky Sports pundit Kris Boyd says Gerrard has "unfinished business" at Rangers amid talks over an Ibrox return.

"If there is a deal to be done with Steven Gerrard I think it should get done," the former Rangers striker told Sky Sports News. "You look at what he brought to Rangers the last time - it needs that sort of lift and injection again because it's been flat now for a period of time.

"Steven will no doubt bring a presence with him. He'll lift the standards. And I think, first and foremost, he knows what's required to be a success at Rangers.

"It's not as if he's going to come into something that's alien to him. He's been there. He's had the pressures of a city in Liverpool on his shoulders for a number of years.

"He came to Glasgow. It took him time, but he eventually got there, and you just felt as if the Rangers board at that time would have backed him, then he would probably have won more. They didn't.

"He decided to leave, and I think that's why he's saying he's saying he's got a lot of unfinished business in football, and there's no doubt that Rangers football club were one of those."