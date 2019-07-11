Derek McInnes signs Aberdeen contract extension until 2022

Derek McInnes has signed a new deal at Aberdeen until 2022

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes and assistant Tony Docherty have agreed new contracts until 2022.

The pair were both due to be out of contract at the end of the 2019-20 campaign, and McInnes had previously been linked with the Scotland national job prior to the appointment of Steve Clarke.

McInnes, who has been at Pittodrie since 2013, led Aberdeen to fourth in the Scottish Premiership as well as the Scottish League Cup final last season.

"I am delighted we have been able to agree new contracts with the club. The staff, players and I are committed to trying to deliver success and build upon all we have achieved in the past six years," McInnes said in a statement.

"With the opening of our new training campus at Kingsford on the horizon I am excited about the prospect of training professionally in a modern facility, something which should be in keeping with the ambitious club we are.

"It's no secret that I love working for this club and I will strive to continue to try and create those special moments for our supporters. Working closely together I believe this is possible.

"Lastly, I would like to thank the Chairman and the Board who deserve great credit for their backing this summer as we look to re-build a competitive team."

Aberdeen face RoPS Rovaniemi of Finland at home in the Europa League first qualifying round on Thursday, with the return leg to be played on July 18.