Derek McInnes apologises to Aberdeen fans after 4-0 loss to Celtic

Derek McInnes has apologised to the Aberdeen supporters for his side's first-half display in their 4-0 loss to Celtic at Pittodrie.

Odsonne Edouard struck in the 10th minute before 18-year-old right-back Jeremie Frimpong made it 2-0 five minutes later, with further first-half strikes from James Forrest and Mohamed Elyounoussi effectively ending the game as a contest before the interval.

McInnes has come in for criticism from certain sections of the Dons support this season after a heavy defeat at Rangers and a Betfred Cup exit to Hearts, but said both he and the fans deserved better from his players after their dismal showing against Celtic on Sunday.

"That was a huge disappointment for me today. I was astonished at some of the defending and some of the goals we lost," he said.

"It was painful and I can only apologise to supporters because our supporters are deserving of far better than that. I think I am deserving of better than that from my team and my players are better than what they showed today.

Aberdeen's Scott McKenna, Greig Leigh and Andy Considine exchange words

"I thought we were awful. After losing the first goal we lacked personality and determination and I always felt every time the ball went into the box in the first half it ended up in a goal for Celtic. The biggest issue was the lack of tackles, contact, determination."

McInnes was particularly displeased by the way Edouard was able to make his way in to the box to fire in the opener.

Celtic's Odsonne Edouard celebrates his goal against Aberdeen with team-mate Tom Rogic

He said: "The first goal in particular was awful. Awful. It is good play from them but the lack of challenge and determination to stop that happening was particularly poor for me and it didn't get much better.

"We lost confidence from then on and we looked like a team who stood back and admired Celtic's good play. We can still lose to Celtic when they are at their best but I don't expect us to lose the types of goals we lost today because I expect us to let Celtic know we are there a bit more than we did."