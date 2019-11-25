Aberdeen investors: Can they help bridge gap to Celtic and Rangers?

3:39 Incoming chairman Dave Cormack is keen for Aberdeen to compete in Scotland and says moving to a new stadium would be more profitable for the club. Incoming chairman Dave Cormack is keen for Aberdeen to compete in Scotland and says moving to a new stadium would be more profitable for the club.

Stewart Milne described it as a watershed day for the club. Dave Cormack said it's "evolution, not revolution". Catchy soundbites that make headlines, but regime change at Aberdeen has not happened overnight. This is a moment that has been long in the offing, writes Sky Sports News' Charles Paterson.

After 22 turbulent years, Milne has finally, in his own words, "got out of jail". The housebuilding entrepreneur has endured a rough ride from supporters, many of whom grew up experiencing the glory days of Aberdeen in the 1980s under Alex Ferguson.

Under Milne, Aberdeen have won just one trophy, finished bottom of the league (avoiding relegation due to league expansion) and seen the Old Firm disappear into the distance. At the same time, they have remained prudent, avoiding the financial turbulence of many Scottish Premiership clubs, and finally opened a new training ground in the last few weeks.

Cormack Park has been built at a cost of £12m and will be part of a complex which will also include Aberdeen's new home ground

Milne may see his legacy as leaving the club in a position of strength, but in truth he's been looking to offload the club for a while, and he's fortunate that in Cormack, he's found an Aberdonian - with a transatlantic twang - ready to shoulder the burden of expectation.

Cormack says his vision going forward is to put a smile back on the faces of Aberdeen, but how can he do that when he admits that financially, the club cannot compete with Celtic and Rangers?

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne (left) is stepping down to be replaced by vice-chairman Dave Cormack

Aberdeen's turnover is four times less than that of Rangers, and utterly dwarfed by Celtic - so ambitions must be within reason.

The immediate priority for investment is financing a replacement for Pittodrie Stadium, which is falling apart. A move has been mooted in time for the start of the 2022-2023 season, but it could cost up to £50m.

Derek McInnes may see a gradual increase in his playing budget, but he will not be able to start signing multi-million pound players. McInnes enjoys a close bond with Milne, but it's unclear what his working relationship will be like with the Atalanta-based Cormack.

Derek McInnes will enjoy the benefits of working with his squad at the new training ground

What McInnes can enjoy in the short term is a far better working environment. The new £12m Cormack Park brings Aberdeen in line with the best in Scotland in terms of training facilities. In the past, scores of Aberdeen players trained in public parks, at the local army barracks or even on the beach. The club's ability to develop their own players, keep them longer, and attract others north should now significantly improve.

The tie-up with MLS side Atlanta United brings its own intrigue. Billionaire owner Arthur Blank also owns the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, but he will not be pumping that cash into Aberdeen. President Darren Eales, formerly the secretary of Tottenham, sees the partnership as an opportunity for both clubs to expand, trade information and players - Jon Gallagher is already on loan from Atlanta for the season. American influence in the Aberdeen boardroom will bring a new perspective, but ultimately progress will be measured by success on the pitch.

Atlanta United owner Arthur Blank and former Spurs secretary Darren Eales

Aberdeen fans will only smile if they see trophies at the end of the process, and the gains attained from boardroom change and Cormack Park may not bear fruit for some time. In the last 25 years, Aberdeen have only won two trophies; can they ever manoeuvre their way into a position to "do a Leicester City", and knock over the Old Firm? While the odds are extremely long, at least the process has begun - it will take time and effort before those odds shorten significantly.