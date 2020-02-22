Aberdeen News

Scottish Premiership round-up: 10-man Aberdeen drop to fourth after Ross County defeat

Last Updated: 22/02/20 7:04pm

Billy McKay (R) celebrates after netting Ross County's second goal against Aberdeen
Ten-man Aberdeen were beaten 2-1 by Ross County to fall to fourth in the Ladbrokes Premiership.

All looked well for the Dons when Curtis Main gave them a 28th-minute lead, but Dean Campbell was sent off four minutes later when he received a second booking for not retreating at a free-kick.

It proved significant as County's Billy McKay equalised just before half-time and lashed home a late winner from a narrow angle.

The result allowed Motherwell to move ahead of Aberdeen into third with a goalless draw at Hamilton despite also playing more than half of the game a man down.

Christopher Long was sent off in the 37th minute but Hamilton were unable to improve on a first-half chance which saw Marios Ogkmpoe denied by Mark Gillespie.

Liam Polworth was denied a Motherwell winner against Hamilton
Indeed, Motherwell almost snatched a late winner, only for Luke Southwood to save from Liam Polworth.

Hibernian and Livingston drew 1-1 in the day's other game.

Christian Doidge gave Hibs the lead, turning in Greg Docherty's low cross, but Aaron Taylor-Sinclair converted Steven Lawless' wonderful cross to salvage a point for the visitors.

