Aberdeen fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21 - Dons open with Rangers live on Sky Sports

Ash Taylor celebrates scoring for Aberdeen against Celtic

Aberdeen will get their 2020/21 Scottish Premiership campaign underway with a home game against Rangers, live on Sky Sports.

Derek McInnes' men are back in action on Saturday, August 1 in a 5.30pm kick-off with Rangers. They will then travel to St Johnstone for another Sky Live game the following Saturday at 12.30pm.

After facing Hamilton at Pittodrie on August 12, Aberdeen head to Celtic Park on August 15 to face the defending champions.

August

1: Rangers (h) - 5.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports

8: St Johnstone (a) - 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports

12: Hamilton (h) - 7.45pm

15: Celtic (a) - 3pm

22: Livingston (h) - 3pm

30: Hibernian (a) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports

September

12: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm

19: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

26: Ross County (a) - 3pm

October

2: St. Mirren (h) - 7.45pm

17: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

24: Celtic (h) - 3pm

31: Hamilton Academical (a) - 3pm

November

6: Hibernian (h) - 7.45pm

21: Rangers (a) - 3pm

December

5: St. Mirren (a) - 3pm

12: Ross County (h) - 3pm

19: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm

23: Motherwell (a) - 7.45pm

26: St. Johnstone (h) - 3pm

30: Livingston (a) - 7.45pm

January

2: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

9: Rangers (h) - 3pm

16: Ross County (a) - 3pm

23: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

27: St. Johnstone (a) - 7.45pm

February

3: Livingston (h) - 7.45pm

6: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

13: St. Mirren (h) - 3pm

27: Celtic (a) - 3pm

March

6: Hamilton Academical (h) - 3pm

20: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

April

3: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday April 17

Saturday April 24

Saturday May 1

Wednesday May 12

Saturday May 15