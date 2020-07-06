Aberdeen fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21 - Dons open with Rangers live on Sky Sports
From August, Sky Sports will be the only broadcaster to offer live coverage of the Scottish Premiership, with up to 48 games available on the new home of Scottish football
Last Updated: 06/07/20 11:03am
Aberdeen will get their 2020/21 Scottish Premiership campaign underway with a home game against Rangers, live on Sky Sports.
Derek McInnes' men are back in action on Saturday, August 1 in a 5.30pm kick-off with Rangers. They will then travel to St Johnstone for another Sky Live game the following Saturday at 12.30pm.
After facing Hamilton at Pittodrie on August 12, Aberdeen head to Celtic Park on August 15 to face the defending champions.
Aberdeen fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21
August
1: Rangers (h) - 5.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports
8: St Johnstone (a) - 12.30pm, live on Sky Sports
12: Hamilton (h) - 7.45pm
15: Celtic (a) - 3pm
22: Livingston (h) - 3pm
30: Hibernian (a) - 4.30pm, live on Sky Sports
September
12: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm
19: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
26: Ross County (a) - 3pm
October
2: St. Mirren (h) - 7.45pm
17: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
24: Celtic (h) - 3pm
31: Hamilton Academical (a) - 3pm
November
6: Hibernian (h) - 7.45pm
21: Rangers (a) - 3pm
December
5: St. Mirren (a) - 3pm
12: Ross County (h) - 3pm
19: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm
23: Motherwell (a) - 7.45pm
26: St. Johnstone (h) - 3pm
30: Livingston (a) - 7.45pm
January
2: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
9: Rangers (h) - 3pm
16: Ross County (a) - 3pm
23: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
27: St. Johnstone (a) - 7.45pm
February
3: Livingston (h) - 7.45pm
6: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
13: St. Mirren (h) - 3pm
27: Celtic (a) - 3pm
March
6: Hamilton Academical (h) - 3pm
20: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
April
3: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm
Post-split dates
Saturday April 17
Saturday April 24
Saturday May 1
Wednesday May 12
Saturday May 15