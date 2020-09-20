Aberdeen News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
  • Transfers
More from Football

Scott McKenna: Aberdeen receive 'significant' offer from English club, says Derek McInnes

It is understood the club is Championship side Nottingham Forest

Last Updated: 20/09/20 3:03pm

Scott McKenna has made 119 appearances for Aberdeen in all competitions
Scott McKenna has made 119 appearances for Aberdeen in all competitions

Derek McInnes has confirmed Aberdeen have received a "significant" offer for defender Scott McKenna from an English club.

It is understood the club is Sky Bet Championship side Nottingham Forest, with the 23-year-old Scotland international not in Sunday's squad for the Scottish Premiership match against Motherwell.

Also See:

Forest had two offers for McKenna turned down last summer while Aberdeen rejected a £7m bid from Aston Villa two years ago - with Celtic, Stoke and Queens Park Rangers also previously linked to the centre-back.

More to follow...

ONE MILLION POUNDS! Can you imagine?

You read correctly. Do not miss your chance to scoop £1m for free in this week's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm Saturday.

Trending

©2020 Sky UK