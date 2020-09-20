Scott McKenna: Aberdeen receive 'significant' offer from English club, says Derek McInnes

Scott McKenna has made 119 appearances for Aberdeen in all competitions

Derek McInnes has confirmed Aberdeen have received a "significant" offer for defender Scott McKenna from an English club.

It is understood the club is Sky Bet Championship side Nottingham Forest, with the 23-year-old Scotland international not in Sunday's squad for the Scottish Premiership match against Motherwell.

Forest had two offers for McKenna turned down last summer while Aberdeen rejected a £7m bid from Aston Villa two years ago - with Celtic, Stoke and Queens Park Rangers also previously linked to the centre-back.

More to follow...