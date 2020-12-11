Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for this weekend's Scottish Premiership action.

Dundee United are still affected by Covid-19 issues ahead of the visit of Scottish Premiership leaders Rangers.

Only some of the nine players who were instructed to self-isolate are back with the squad. The likes of Paul McMullan, Nicky Clark, Luke Bolton and Jamie Robson missed last weekend's defeat at Livingston.

Calum Butcher is free from suspension while Logan Chalmers (knee) and Peter Pawlett (groin) are injured.

Ryan Jack and Filip Helander will rejoin the Rangers squad after being left out of the travelling party which won in Poland on Thursday night.

Jack (knee) and Helander (coronavirus) were in the running to feature in the Europa League clash with Lech Poznan but boss Steven Gerrard opted to keep them fresh to face United. Kemar Roofe and Steven Davis were also given the night off and could return to face Micky Mellon's team.

Jermain Defoe - who is not part of the Light Blues' European squad - is also available again but George Edmundson and Jordan Jones are suspended while Nikola Katic (knee) remains out long term.

Key stat: Dundee United will host Rangers in Scotland's top-flight for the first time since March 2012, when the Tangerines won 2-1 under Peter Houston.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-2

Ryan Christie returns from suspension for Celtic's Scottish Premiership clash with Kilmarnock at Parkhead on Sunday.

The Hoops midfielder sat out the 3-2 Europa League win over Lille at Celtic Park on Thursday night.

Nir Bitton, Hatem Elhamed and Olivier Ntcham all missed out with knocks and will be assessed while James Forrest remains sidelined after ankle surgery and Mikey Johnston is still building up his fitness.

Kilmarnock defender Clevid Dikamona is suspended after getting sent off against Hamilton last weekend.

But Stuart Findlay will return to the central defence following his red card the previous game.

Ross Millen, Gary Dicker, Chris Burke and Zeno Rossi will miss out again for Killie along with long-term absentee Jake Eastwood.

Key stat: Celtic have won six of their last seven league games against Kilmarnock, drawing the most recent such meeting 1-1 in August.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-0