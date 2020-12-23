Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for Wednesday's Scottish Premiership action, with all 12 sides in action.

0:42 Celtic manager Neil Lennon hopes their quadruple treble success will allow his players to play with more freedom and less pressure in the weeks ahead

Celtic have concerns over captain Scott Brown and defender Shane Duffy ahead of the visit of Ross County on Wednesday evening, after both picked up knocks in Sunday's Scottish Cup final win over Hearts.

Winger James Forrest could also miss out with a longer-term ankle problem.

Ross County have similar issues with Regan Charles-Cook missing for the trip to Parkhead with a hamstring problem, while Connor Randall, Charlie Lakin and Tom Grivosti are also out.

Key stat: Celtic have not lost a single midweek league game (Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday) since the start of the 2016-17 season, winning 31 and drawing six of 37 such matches in this time. Their last midweek league defeat came at St. Johnstone in May 2016 (1-2).

2:30 Highlights of the SPFL match between Ross County and Hamilton

David Templeton is expected to be absent for Hamilton until around the end of January due to the groin injury, with Jamie Hamilton also absent with a shin problem.

New Livingston boss David Martindale only has Keaghan Jacobs' absence to worry about with a foot injury likely to keep the winger out until the new year.

Key stat: Having only won two of their first 14 league games this season (D2 L10), Hamilton have since won two of their last three such matches (L1).

2:04 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Hibernian and Dundee Utd

Wednesday's game will come too early for Hibernian midfielder Scott Allan, who rejoined first-team training last week but has no timescale on his recovery from injury, while winger Jamie Murphy will also miss out with a hamstring complaint.

St Mirren have no new injury concerns, but do have Richard Tait and Conor McCarthy one booking away from an unwanted suspension.

Key stat: Hibernian are unbeaten in their last seven Scottish Premiership games against St. Mirren (W5 D2), last losing to them in the competition in April 2014 under Terry Butcher (0-2).

St Johnstone captain Jason Kerr is suspended for the visit of Rangers in the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night.

The Saints defender was sent off in the 3-2 defeat by St Mirren in Paisley at the weekend.

Forward Michael O'Halloran is working his way back to fitness following a hip injury.

Alfredo Morelos will rejoin the Rangers squad for Wednesday's trip after serving the two-game ban he received for his forearm smash on Mark Connolly.

Midfielder Ryan Jack will again be absent at McDiarmid Park but Steven Gerrard hopes to welcome the Scotland international back for the Boxing Day visit of Hibernian to Ibrox.

Leon Balogun's involvement against Saints is still to be confirmed after he sat out Saturday's win over Motherwell with concussion, while George Edmundson and Jordan Jones serve the final game of their coronavirus breach bans. Long-term casualty Nikola Katic (knee) has been allowed to return home to Croatia for Christmas.

Key stat: Rangers are unbeaten in their last 11 away games against St. Johnstone in Scotland's top tier (W9 D2), last losing such a match in March 2010 under Walter Smith.

2:34 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Motherwell

Motherwell will again be light in defence with the absence of Charles Dunne and Liam Donnelly to groin and knee injuries respectively.

Trevor Carson and Scott Fox remain long-term injury absentees in goal.

Aberdeen will be without Tommie Hoban, who was forced off with a hamstring injury against Kilmarnock last weekend. Marley Watkins and Scott Wright, plus Dylan McGeough and Michael Devlin, remain longer-term absences.

Key stat: Aberdeen have only lost one of their last 13 away league matches (W5 D7), keeping seven clean sheets in this time.

2:39 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Kilmarnock and Aberdeen

Dundee United should have Nicky Clark back to full fitness after his return against Hibernian, but Logan Chalmers and Declan Glass are both absent.

Kilmarnock boss Alex Dyer has no fitness concerns although defender Brandon Haunstrup will be suspended after being sent off against Aberdeen.

Key stat: Kilmarnock have lost six of their last seven league games (W1), and could lost four such games in a row for the first time since January of last season (seven).

