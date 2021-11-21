Funso Ojo: Man charged in connection with assault of Aberdeen midfielder during Dundee United defeat

Dundee United have also launched their own internal investigation; Funso Ojo was involved in a heated exchange with a supporter and was sent off following the altercation

Aberdeen's Funso Ojo reacts angrily after being sent off in their match at Dundee United

A 35-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of Aberdeen midfielder Funso Ojo during their defeat to Dundee United.

Ojo was shown a second yellow card shortly before half-time in Aberdeen's 1-0 defeat at Tannadice on Saturday following an altercation with a fan who pushed him as he hopped the advertising boards after chasing down a ball that went out of play.

The 30-year-old looked to exchange words with the supporter but there was no physical movement from the footballer.

United have launched their own investigation, while a statement from Police Scotland's North East department read: "After an investigation into an incident during the Dundee United and Aberdeen match in Dundee yesterday, a 35yo man has been arrested and charged in connection with the assault of an Aberdeen FC player.

"He has been released on undertaking to appear at Dundee SC at a later date."

Image: Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass said Ojo showed ill-discipline during their defeat at Tannadice

United are set to review footage of the incident but Dons manager Stephen Glass was disappointed that Ojo's initial movement back towards the fan after being pushed gave the referee a decision to make.

Glass said: "It's disappointing as we were in control for the bulk of the game. More so when it went 10 v 11.

"Then a little bit of indiscipline from Funso going back to the incident probably cost us the chance in the second half to have an extra man.

"It shouldn't happen. He has hopped the boards after the ball has run out of play. He is pushed but goes back towards the incident. The referee could protect the player a little bit rather than produce a second yellow.

"I have not spoken to him (Ojo) and he looks disappointed. I will support the player although I do think he has let us down a little bit."

Ian Harkes' late strike gave the home side victory and saw Tam Courts' team move up to fourth, level on points with Hearts who are third in the Scottish Premiership table.