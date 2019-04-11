Craig Levein vents his frustration on incidents of crowd disruption

0:45 Hearts manager Craig Levein spoke of his frustration at those who disrupt football games, saying Hearts are working hard to eradicate the problem Hearts manager Craig Levein spoke of his frustration at those who disrupt football games, saying Hearts are working hard to eradicate the problem

Hearts manager Craig Levein voiced his strong disapproval of those responsible for causing disruption at football matches in recent weeks.

Saturday's Edinburgh derby at Tynecastle was marred by objects being thrown onto the pitch, including flares, smoke bombs and a coconut.

Both Hearts and Hibernian have been proactive in trying to stamp out the problem, with Hibs announcing that a new CCTV system will be introduced at Easter Road to cover all seats in the stadium.

Levein called for life bans for perpetrators and spoke at length of his intolerance for those who go to a football match with the intention of disrupting it.

"It drives me nuts," said Levein. "If you go to the game with a flare, you're going for one reason and that's to cause trouble, with a chance of endangering people.

"If they catch them they should be banned for life. You're going there with intention, it's premeditated. For me it's a nonsense.

"It always falls back on the clubs to do something about it and I know how hard we're working to try and eradicate this.

"Basically it comes down to some idiots who are intent on getting into stadiums to cause a disruption. That's what it is.

"It's almost like a game of cat and mouse, trying to catch them.

"It's a sporting event, it's not something people should be coming along and having their entertainment interrupted for five or 10 minutes because someone's throwing stuff on the field.

"I think we should be as hard as possible if we get these people."

Levein also commented on the alleged racist abuse of Hibernian's Marvin Bartley on social media, with police in Edinburgh confirming that a 19-year-old man had been arrested and charged.

"It's sickening," said Levein. "There are idiots in every walk of life.

"For most people, it doesn't compute why you would even consider doing something like this. It gets quite depressing."

Looking ahead to Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final against Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden Park, Levein was more positive, joking that it would be the biggest his side play all weekend.

"I really enjoy the build up to these matches," said Levein. "It brings a focus and more enthusiasm.

"Particularly when you get to this stage of the cup, it brings added excitement.

"Both teams have a degree of pressure. We obviously have the lion's share of that and will be expected to win the match, but I prefer that to be honest. I prefer to have the odds in our favour."