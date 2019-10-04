Craig Halkett: Hearts defender out for 10 weeks with knee injury

Craig Halkett was injured in Hearts' draw at St Mirren on Saturday

Hearts defender Craig Halkett has been ruled out for around 10 weeks with a knee injury, manager Craig Levein has confirmed.

The centre-back was forced off during their goalless draw with St Mirren last weekend and scans have revealed he has suffered medial ligament damage.

Halkett has been a regular fixture in Levein's side in the early stages of this campaign, making 12 appearances in all competitions and scoring four goals in the Scottish League Cup.

Levein said: "We have got a fair idea, it will be around about 10 weeks but it might be less or slightly more. It's disappointing on a number of fronts, obviously for ourselves because he has been doing well, and for him because he has been doing well."

Hearts are also likely to be without Loic Damour for Saturday's visit of Kilmarnock after the midfielder was also forced off at St Mirren with a hamstring problem.

"He hasn't trained this week so that's an indication that he might struggle for tomorrow," Levein said. "The plan is he is going to do something today and then we will have to see if there's a reaction tomorrow before we can make a decision."

Old Firm and Edinburgh derbies live on Sky Sports

Sky Sports has confirmed its latest selection of live Scottish Premiership matches for November and December, with the Old Firm match and the Edinburgh derby featured in a stellar schedule over the festive period.

Hearts host neighbours Hibs on Boxing Day before Scottish champions Celtic entertain Glasgow rivals Rangers on December 29, both 12.30pm kick-offs.