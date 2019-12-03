Hearts set to appoint Daniel Stendel to succeed Craig Levein

Daniel Stendel was sacked by Barnsley at the end of October

Hearts are set to appoint Daniel Stendel as their new manager, Sky Sports News understands.

Craig Levein was sacked just over a month ago and although former Barnsley manager Stendel is currently out of the country, he could be confirmed in the role later on Tuesday.

Steve Cotterill, Neil McCann, Stuart McCall and Alan Irvine also spoke with owner Ann Budge about the role.

Sky Sports News understands that if Stendel's appointment is confirmed, he is expected to be in the stands at Tynecastle on Wednesday to watch Hearts play Livingston in the Scottish Premiership.

Caretaker manager Austin MacPhee will address the media on Tuesday and is expected to take charge of Hearts for the final time.

Former Hearts defender Alan McLaren says Austin MacPhee has missed his chance to be named the club's new manager

The process of appointing Stendel has taken over a fortnight due to his contractual situation at Barnsley, where he was sacked at the end of October.

The 45-year-old German hopes to bring the coaches who worked with him at Barnsley - Chris Stern and Dale Tonge - with him to Tynecastle.

Meanwhile, Hearts are still looking to appoint a sporting director to fill the role vacated by Levein, who was also the club's director of football until his sacking on Halloween.