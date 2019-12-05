Hearts: Austin MacPhee expects Daniel Stendel to be confirmed next week

Austin MacPhee expects Daniel Stendel to be confirmed at Hearts next week

Hearts caretaker manager Austin MacPhee admits he expects Daniel Stendel to be confirmed as the club's new boss at the start of next week.

Owner Ann Budge had confirmed prior to Wednesday's 1-1 Premiership draw with Livingston that the Tynecastle side were negotiating a compensation fee with Barnsley, with the German, who was sacked by the Tykes in October, still contracted to the Oakwell outfit.

Speaking after the Livingston clash, MacPhee conceded that Saturday's trip to Motherwell would likely be his last in temporary control.

Craig Levein was sacked just over a month ago

He said: "I'm led to believe that this will be concluded around the start of next week.

"So, at this point, the status quo will remain until the Motherwell game. But these things can change at any time. That's the info I have.

"I understand the process of negotiation. At times you think something is nearly there, then there's a double-check or a query.

"There are obviously complexities with the situation with Barnsley. In an ideal world, you would see into the future - but that's not always possible in football.

"I deal with things day to day, hour to hour and I'll prepare the team for Motherwell."

Steven MacLean rescued a point for the hosts on Wednesday with an 88th-minute equaliser after former Hibs midfielder Marvin Bartley gave the Lions a 33rd-minute lead.

MacPhee added: "The way they played late in that game gives me great heart. You can't accuse those players out there of giving up. They fought for each other, put their bodies on the line."