Marcel Langer: Hearts sign former Schalke midfielder

Marcel Langer has joined Hearts until the end of the season

Hearts boss Daniel Stendel has made his fourth signing of the January transfer window with the addition of countryman Marcel Langer.

The 22-year-old has signed a deal until the end of the season after leaving Bundesliga side Schalke 04.

The defensive midfielder made 27 appearances for Schalke's reserve side before leaving during the transfer window, allowing him to move to Tynecastle Park.

Liam Boyce, Toby Sibbick and Donis Avdijaj have all also joined Stendel's side this month, with the Jambos bottom of the Scottish Premiership.

