Hearts pay row: PFA Scotland to negotiate with club on behalf of players

PFA Scotland is to negotiate with Hearts on behalf of the club's players amid the ongoing stand-off over proposed wage cuts.

Hearts owner Ann Budge has requested the players take a 50 per cent wage cut, with the club set to miss out on £1m of income following the suspension of Scottish football.

Budge has warned the club will not survive a six-month shutdown without implementing cuts and has told the club's players that their wages could be suspended from March 31 if they do not accept the wage decrease.

Hearts striker Steven Naismith has accepted the pay decrease, while manager Daniel Stendel agreed to work for free during the period.

The club announced on Wednesday that the majority of non-playing staff have been furloughed - a scheme in which an employee does not work but gets 80 per cent of their salary paid for the next two months by the government.

In a statement on Wednesday, PFA Scotland said Hearts' players want to go down a deferral route.

"The players recognise the cash flow problems at the club as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak and wish to assist the club through these difficult times by offering to negotiate substantial wage deferrals," a statement read.

"With the guidance of PFA Scotland, clubs across the country have entered into negotiation and agreements with players about wage deferrals alongside their participation in the government's job retention scheme.

"The Union fully supports this approach and commends the SPFL clubs who have entered into these discussions.

"As we have stated since this situation first began, PFA Scotland is firm in its position that clubs and players can more effectively face the challenges ahead by working together and ensuring that decisions are reached through mutual agreement only.

"Player contracts cannot be terminated, or altered unilaterally, but the union is more than willing to assist in negotiating agreements between clubs and players.

"In addition, our position is should clubs reduce the wages of existing players on valid agreed contracts, and then use the sums saved to sign new players in August, that would be wholly unfair.

"We are in unprecedented times and the situation is changing on a daily basis. It may be the case that further grants to assist football clubs will become available through FIFA and this would be another avenue for clubs to explore to negate the need for widespread wage reductions."

What are other clubs doing?

Scottish Championship leaders Dundee United have furloughed a "large number of employees" across all club departments amid the coronavirus crisis.

United managing director Mal Brannigan said: "The club has decided to utilise the Government's Job Retention Scheme and place a large number of employees across all club departments on furlough leave.

"Dundee United, in some aspects, is not unlike any other business that is either utilising this scheme currently or is in the throes of implementing it, especially as it protects the employee's role at the club during this period.

"I believe that this is the best option for Dundee United and it would be remiss of me to not make effective use of it, given the importance of protecting the long-term sustainability of the club.

"The scheme is a huge source of business relief, essentially on our cash flow, given that wages and salaries are our largest monthly outlay and an invaluable short-term lifeline to the club while we await the return of football and our usual match-day income streams."

In Scottish League One, Dumbarton's players and staff have agreed to defer their wages to help support the club. The club have confirmed the policy has been introduced in a bid to steer the club through the shutdown of football during the outbreak.