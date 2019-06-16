Kilmarnock appoint Angelo Alessio, Antonio Conte's former assistant, as manager

Angelo Alessio assisted Antonio Conte at Juventus, Italy and Chelsea

Kilmarnock have confirmed Angelo Alessio as their new manager on a three-year contract.

The 54-year-old is a vastly experienced and respected coach, having served as Antonio Conte's assistant at Juventus, Chelsea and the Italian national team.

Kilmarnock interviewed a number of candidates after Steve Clarke left to manage the Scotland national team with ex-Manchester United boss David Moyes among those linked with the job.

Alessio and Conte won three Serie A titles and the 2016-17 Premier League together

Following a successful playing career with Juventus, Bologna and Bari, Angelo moved into coaching as assistant manager of Napoli in 2002.

He first joined forces with Conte at Siena in 2010, following his colleague to Juventus where they won three Serie A titles from 2012 to 2014.

A proud Italian, Alessio was part of the coaching team which led the Azzurri to the quarter-finals of Euro 2016 with further success following at Chelsea as they secured the 2016/17 Premier League title.

On the appointment, Alessio said: "It is a real honour for me to be named Kilmarnock manager.

"I've spent a lot of time researching and gathering information about the club and everyone I spoke to had nothing but positive things to say about Kilmarnock.

"I can't wait to get to work with the players and staff on the training pitch and building on the strong foundations left by Steve Clarke."