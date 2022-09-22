Northern Ireland striker Kyle Lafferty, who is currently on international duty, is under investigation by Kilmarnock after a video appeared online

Kyle Lafferty: Kilmarnock investigate striker's alleged use of sectarian language

Kyle Lafferty is in his second spell at Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock are investigating the alleged use of sectarian language by striker Kyle Lafferty.

A video circulating online shows the 35-year-old posing with a fan before allegedly making a sectarian comment.

Kilmarnock have now confirmed they are investigating the incident.

Image: Lafferty is currently on international duty with Northern Ireland

In a statement, the Rugby Park club said: "Kilmarnock Football Club are aware of a video circulating online which appears to show a member of our playing staff using language of a sectarian nature.

"The club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour completely unacceptable. The matter will be investigated by the club."

Lafferty is on international duty with Northern Ireland who face Kosovo on Saturday in the Nations League.