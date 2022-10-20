Kyle Lafferty: SFA issues Kilmarnock striker 10-game ban over use of sectarian language

Kilmarnock's Kyle Lafferty has been banned for 10 games by the Scottish FA; the Rugby Park club had already handed the striker a 'substantial' fine; the ban will keep him out of action until the Premier Sports Cup semi-final against Celtic on January 14/15

The Scottish FA has banned Kyle Lafferty for 10 matches after the striker was found guilty of using sectarian language.

The punishment comes after a video was shared on social media last month showing the striker making a comment to a man in a bar who said "Up the Celts".

Kilmarnock have accepted the ban which will rule Lafferty out of action until January 14/15 next year, when the club face Celtic in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final at Hampden Park.

At the time of the incident the 35-year-old former Rangers and Hearts striker was also axed from the Northern Ireland squad for their UEFA Nations League fixtures against Kosovo and Greece.

Lafferty: I was out of order

Following the Scottish FA's investigation, Lafferty said: "I want to deeply apologise to the club, supporters and my family for the distress caused over the past month.

"I totally acknowledge that my reaction to the incident was completely out of order.

"There is no excuse, it's something that I immediately regretted and have been embarrassed about ever since. I absolutely accept that I should not have responded to provocation in that manner.

"I placed myself in a position that has been very difficult to deal with, so I'm now determined to work with (Scotland's leading anti-sectarian charity) Nil By Mouth to ensure that others, particularly the youngsters at the club, learn from my mistake and avoid putting themselves in any type of similar situation in the future."

Kilmarnock hand Lafferty 'substantial' fine

Last month Kilmarnock concluded their own investigation and handed Lafferty a 'substantial' fine.

In a statement the club confirmed they are continuing to work with Scotland's leading anti-sectarian charity, Nil By Mouth who are working with Lafferty.

The charity are also delivering education and training to other members of the club's first team and academy squads.

In addition to working closely with Nil by Mouth, Lafferty has committed to assisting Kilmarnock's 'Football for All' programmes on a weekly basis.