Kevin van Veen: Kilmarnock sign striker on loan from FC Groningen

Kilmarnock have signed Kevin van Veen on loan, beating off competition from St Mirren and Motherwell for the former Fir Park striker.

The Dutchman, who left Motherwell in the summer, moves to Killie until the end of the season.

Motherwell tried to re-sign the 32-year-old, but were unable to compete financially.

St Mirren were also in talks, but he has opted to move to Rugby Park until the end of the season.

Van Veen was a revelation for the Steelmen last season, scoring 29 goals in all competitions to earn a place in the PFA Scotland Team of the Year and a player of the year nomination.

He scored five goals in 15 games for Groningen in the Eerste Divise.

More to follow...

