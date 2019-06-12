Hibernian chairman Rod Petrie confirmed as new Scottish FA president

Rod Petrie's appointment was confirmed at an annual meeting at Hampden Park on Wednesday

Hibernian chairman Rod Petrie has been confirmed as the new president of the Scottish FA.

The 63-year-old, who has been vice-president since 2011, had his candidacy endorsed by the membership of the SFA at an annual meeting at Hampden Park on Wednesday.

Petrie was the only candidate who ran in the election and replaces outgoing president Alan McRae. Current chairman of Alloa Athletic, Mike Mullraney, will take over the vice-presidency.

Petrie joined the Hibs board in 1996 and was appointed chairman in 2004

"It goes without saying that today is a proud day and I am grateful to the membership for endorsing my presidency," Petrie said.

"My appointment is not a reward for what I have done, rather a recognition of the contribution I can make during my term of office as president. I take the responsibility seriously and will continue to work hard in the best interests of Scottish football.

"We are a members organisation with responsibility for all of the game. We need to harness our strengths and engage in a constructive way with all of our stakeholders to make the Scottish FA and the national game the best it can be at all levels."

A qualified chartered accountant, Petrie joined the Hibs board in 1996 and was appointed chairman in 2004. He has served on Scottish FA committees since 1998.

As president, Petrie will head up the SFA's eight-man board and represent the SFA at UEFA and FIFA meetings. He will also play a key role in the recruitment process of successors to chief executive Ian Maxwell, or national team boss Steve Clarke, if they require to be replaced.

Former Scotland midfielder John Collins, who worked under Petrie when he managed Hibs between October 2006 and December 2007, does not think he's the best man for the job.

John Collins won the Scottish League Cup during his time as Hibernian manager

"I wish him (Petrie) all the best in the role," Collins said. "But do I think he's the perfect man with qualifications for the role? No."

"I think there are maybe other people out there that could do a better job with more passion and knowledge for the job but I don't make the choices. Good luck to him."

However, Ian Maxwell, chief executive of the Scottish FA, defended Petrie - underlining his years of service to the Scottish FA.

"I think Rod has worked incredibly hard for the association over a long number of years," Maxwell said. "He's got a huge amount of football experience.

"He's one of the most misunderstood men in Scottish football. The fact that it was uncontested is not Rod's fault. There was adequate opportunities for anybody else that wanted to stand, to do so. I'm delighted to be working with him going forward.

"He has absolutely the best interests of the association, and therefore Scottish football, at heart."