Hibernian: Nick Montgomery sacked & Malky Mackay named sporting director to lead new head coach search

Hibernian have sacked Nick Montgomery just eight months after he took over as head coach.

The 42-year-old - who failed to guide the team to a top-six spot - departs following Sunday's 4-0 defeat at home to Aberdeen which left some fans protesting at results and Montgomery pleading for patience.

That loss was Montgomery's 13th since taking over last September, with 12 draws and 12 wins also coming in that time.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch highlights from Hibs' 4-0 loss against Aberdeen on Sunday

The Easter Road club will now look to make a sixth managerial appointment since November 2019 - having also sacked Paul Heckingbottom, Jack Ross, Shaun Maloney and Lee Johnson over the past four-and-a-half-years.

Former Ross County boss Malky Mackay will lead that search after being named sporting director hours after Montgomery's dismissal.

His coaches Sergio Raimundo and Miguel Miranda have also been relieved of their duties meaning former captain David Gray will step in for a fourth spell as caretaker manager.

Hibs - who are ninth in the table - host Motherwell on Wednesday and Livingston away on Sunday in their final two league games this season.

'Necessary to move team forward'

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Nick Montgomery's final interview at Hibs after their 4-0 defeat to Aberdeen where he insisted the club were heading in the right direction

After missing out on a top-six finish, the club's directors issued a statement promising to "conduct a full review of the club's football structure" and said it was "simply unacceptable" to finish in the bottom half of the table.

Bill Foley's Black Knight group will assist in the process after the Bournemouth owner recently purchased 25 per cent of the club.

Since making that statement - where it was also noted Montgomery was told results must improve - Hibs have lost two of their three matches.

Image: A summer of change awaits Hibs with stalwarts like Paul Hanlon (L) and Lewis Stevenson departing after this season

In a further statement on Tuesday, owners the Gordon family said: "As a board this was not a decision we made lightly, but felt it a necessary one to move the team forward.

"Although Nick and his coaching team worked tirelessly, their efforts didn't deliver the results we had hoped for.

"We'd like to thank Nick, Sergio, and Miguel for all of their hard work and dedication, and wish them all the best for the future."

Mackay appointed sporting director

Image: Malky Mackay's last job was at Ross County

Mackay will take up a new role as Hibs sporting director from June 1 .

As part of his remit the 52-year-old will lead on the appointment of the next head coach. Furthermore, he will lead and oversee Hibs' entire football operation, encompassing all departments from recruitment through to the academy.

Mackay - who has had spells in charge of Watford, Cardiff City, Wigan, Scotland and Ross County - was also Scottish FA performance director where he oversaw the governing body's player development strategy and created a high-performance framework that allowed the performance departments to flourish.

The Gordon Family added: "As the board conducted the football review, it became clear to everyone that not only did we need someone with experience of the Scottish game, but also a person who could help drive us forward both strategically and operationally.

"Early in the recruitment process Malky discussed his strategic vision for Hibs and the necessary framework to deliver success. Everyone at the club looks forward to working with him."

It's one of the biggest sporting events in a generation. Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk collide for the undisputed world heavyweight championship on Saturday May 18, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book the fight now.

Image: Watch Scottish Premiership, Premier League, F1, Tennis and more on Sky Sports with NOW

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Scottish Premiership, Premier League, EFL, F1 and so much more.