Falkirk investigate racist abuse of Dennon Lewis by own fans

Watford academy graduate Dennon Lewis joined Falkirk in the summer

Falkirk have condemned the behaviour of a section of their supporters after forward Dennon Lewis was racially abused by some of his own fans.

Lewis was racially abused during Falkirk's 4-2 Scottish Cup third-round defeat at Stenhousemuir at the weekend.

Falkirk described the abuse suffered by Lewis as "simply unacceptable" and urged anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward with information.

The club said in a statement: "Falkirk FC is extremely disappointed to learn of racist abuse directed at Dennon Lewis by its own supporters during Saturday's match against Stenhousemuir.

"As a club, we wholeheartedly condemn the abuse received by Dennon and will work to identify those responsible.

"The individuals in question were in the Main Stand of Ochilview Park on Saturday and anyone with any information is urged to contact the club on 01324 624121 in strictest confidence.

"Racist abuse towards anyone is simply unacceptable and will absolutely not be tolerated by Falkirk Football Club.

"Further to this, there has been a growing number of unacceptable incidents of abuse by Falkirk fans towards members of staff and players at our club.

"We have a duty of care towards our players and our staff and while we do appreciate that this season has fallen well below where we all hoped we would be, it is entirely unacceptable for supporters to abuse our players and staff. Many of these extremely personal attacks on individuals have been both verbal and online.

"The vast majority of Falkirk supporters have been exemplary in their behaviour and following of the team throughout what has to date been a difficult season for us all.

"It is in times like these that we must all pull together and continue to support Ray (McKinnon, the club's manager) and his team in climbing the Ladbrokes Championship table."