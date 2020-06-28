Malky Mackay: Dundee United given permission to speak to SFA performance director

Malky Mackay is set for talks with Dundee United

Malky Mackay is set for talks with Dundee United after they were given permission to speak to the Scottish FA's performance director about their managerial vacancy.

The Tannadice side are looking for a replacement for Robbie Neilson, who left the club to rejoin Hearts last week after 18 months on Tayside which saw him guide United back to the Premiership after the season was called due to the coronavirus crisis.

United are understood to be focusing their search on candidates experienced within Scottish football as they prepare for their first season in the Premiership since 2016.

Robbie Neilson left Dundee United to return to Hearts

Mackay was appointed as performance director at the SFA in December 2016 but also served as caretaker manager for Scotland's 1-0 friendly defeat to the Netherlands in November the following year following the departure of Gordon Strachan.

The 48-year-old has not been in a permanent managerial position since he was sacked by Wigan in April 2015.

He started his coaching career at Watford, replacing Brendan Rodgers in 2009, before guiding Cardiff to the League Cup final in 2012 - where they lost to Liverpool on penalties - and then Premier League promotion as Championship winners the following season.

Mackay was the subject of a Football Association investigation in 2014 concerning text messages he had sent while manager of Cardiff containing discriminatory language.

The FA did not charge Mackay, who admitted the content of the messages was "disrespectful of other cultures" and he apologised for his actions.