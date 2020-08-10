Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for the opening round of the Scottish Premiership as we enter matchday three of the 2020-21 season.

Dundee United: Dundee United boss Micky Mellon may opt against risking Lawrence Shankland following his minor muscular injury. Lewis Smith has been ruled out for a few weeks after being injured on Saturday in the win at Motherwell.

Hibernian: Given the manner of Hibernian's win at Livingston, manager Jack Ross could go with the same starting XI. Should Ross revert to a back three, Scott Allan will likely be recalled in midfield.

Key stat: Dundee United have only lost one of their last 12 top-flight games against Hibernian (W6 D5), a 1-2 defeat in November 2012 under Peter Houston.

St Mirren team news to follow...

Celtic team news to follow...

Key stat: St. Mirren are without a win in 21 league meetings with Celtic (D2 L19) since a 4-0 victory in March 2010 under Gus MacPherson.

Aberdeen team news to follow...

Hamilton team news to follow...

Key stat: Aberdeen have won six of their last seven league meetings with Hamilton (L1), including each of their last three in succession; they have never previously beaten them in four consecutive Scottish Premiership clashes.

Motherwell team news to follow...

Livingston team news to follow...

Key stat: Motherwell are unbeaten in nine home top-flight meetings with Livingston (W7 D2) since a 1-5 reverse in October 2002.

Rangers team news to follow...

St Johnstone team news to follow...

Key stat: Rangers have only lost one of their last 19 top-flight meetings with St. Johnstone (W13 D5), although this defeat did come at Ibrox in December 2017 under Graeme Murty (1-3).

Ross County team news to follow...

Kilmarnock team news to follow...

Key stat: Ross County have only lost one of their last six home league meetings with Kilmarnock (W4 D1), going down 2-1 in March 2017.

