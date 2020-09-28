Jeando Fuchs: Dundee United close to signing Cameroon midfielder from Alaves

Dundee United are close to signing Cameroon midfielder Jeando Fuchs from Alaves

Dundee United are close to signing Cameroon midfielder Jeando Fuchs from Alaves.

The 22-year-old, who has two caps for Cameroon, signed for Alaves in 2019 from Sochaux but was sent out on loan to Maccabi Haifa last season.

He had previously made over 100 appearances for Sochaux before moving to La Liga.

If he signs for United Fuchs would need to quarantine for two weeks before being able to play, so would not be available until after the international break.

He represented France at U19 and U20 level but made his Cameroon debut against Brazil in November 2018.

Micky Mellon's side missed out on the chance to move up to fourth in the Premiership at the weekend after being held to a 1-1 draw away to Hamilton.

