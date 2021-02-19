Scottish Premiership match previews, team news, predictions, live on Sky Sports

Team news, stats and predictions for the weekend's Scottish Premiership action, including Ross County vs Celtic, live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

Team news: Rangers will be without skipper James Tavernier and frontman Kemar Roofe as they welcome Dundee United to Ibrox on Sunday.

Both Tavernier (knee) and Roofe (calf) limped off during Thursday's 4-3 Europa League thriller against Royal Antwerp and require MRI scans to decide how long they will be out of action for.

Roofe was suspended for the Tangerines showdown in any case, while midfielder Bongani Zungu, defenders Nathan Patterson and Calvin Bassey and young goalkeeper Brian Kinnear have been dropped from the squad and told to self-isolate after breaching Covid-19 rules.

Jermain Defoe returns after being omitted from Gers' European squad but long-term knee-injury victim Nikola Katic is still missing.

Dundee United will be without midfielders Peter Pawlett and Dillon Powers in Glasgow.

Pawlett is suspended following his sending off during last weekend's win over Livingston, while Powers is recovering from a head injury.

Manager Micky Mellon has no other selection concerns, with forward Logan Chalmers in contention to return from an ankle injury suffered in October.

Key stat: Dundee United have won both of their last two league games; they last won three in a row in the Scottish Premiership in March 2014 under Jackie McNamara.

How to follow: Follow the action with our dedicated Scottish Premiership blog. Free match highlights will be published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Andy Walker's prediction: 2-1

Team news: Midfielder Iain Vigurs is suspended for Ross County's Scottish Premiership encounter with Celtic.

County suffered bad news during the week, with two full-backs ruled out for the rest of the campaign after being missing in recent weeks.

Tom Grivosti has had surgery on a hamstring injury while Connor Randall will have to rest his back problem.

Attacker Mohamed Elyounoussi (knock) and defender Shane Duffy (Achilles) will be assessed ahead of Celtic's trip to the Highlands.

Winger James Forrest has had a small setback in his rehabilitation following ankle surgery but could join training next week.

Defender Christopher Jullien is out long term with a knee injury.

Key stat: Ross County are winless in 22 Scottish Premiership games against Celtic (D5 L17) since a 3-2 win at home in March 2013.

How to watch: Watch Ross County vs Celtic live on Sky Sports Football and Main Event from 7pm; Kick-off 7.30pm. Follow the action with our dedicated live match blog including in-game clips, with free match highlights published on the Sky Sports website, app and YouTube channel later that evening.

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-2