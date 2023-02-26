Liam Fox leaves Dundee United after Ross County defeat

Liam Fox has left Dundee United just five months after being appointed head coach at Tannadice Park.

The 39-year-old departs after the club lost 4-0 to fellow strugglers Ross County on Saturday - a result which leaves United rooted to the foot of the Scottish Premiership and four points behind those above.

Fox was assistant to previous manager Jack Ross, who was sacked last August following the 9-0 defeat to Celtic, before being handed the top job in September.

However, the club have not won any of their last seven matches and picked up just five victories from 19 games since Fox took permanent charge.

A statement on the Dundee United website read: "Dundee United can confirm we have parted company with Liam Fox who leaves his role as head coach by mutual agreement.

"The board would like to thank Liam for all his efforts and professionalism during his time as assistant head coach last season and this season during his tenure as head coach.

"An announcement as to a new head coach will be made in the near future and we will make no further statement at this time."

Fans called for Fox and sporting director Tony Asghar to be sacked after the defeat in Dingwall, with just 12 games left for the club to avoid relegation.

The move now leaves Dundee United looking for their third manager of the season.

Dundee United's next five fixtures

Aberdeen (h) - March 4 (6pm)

Livingston (a) - March 8 (7.45pm)

St Mirren (h) - March 18 (3pm)

Rangers (a) - April 1 (3pm)

Hibernian (h) - April 9 (12pm) - live on Sky Sports

