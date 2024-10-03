Duncan Ferguson: Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager working for free to help save club

Inverness Caledonian Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson is managing the club without getting paid to help the side through financial troubles.

The former striker is working for free as the club hopes a fundraiser will raise £200,000 in the next two weeks to avoid going into administration.

The Scottish League One side has made contact with accountants who previously dealt with financial problems at Rangers, Hearts and Dunfermline.

Ferguson, who took a pay cut in August, said: "I felt it would be appropriate for myself to offer my wage into that pot.

"Obviously I can't go without a wage forever because I have got to put food on the table, but at the moment needs must."

Image: The club admitted they would have to enter administration if there was no new investment

Inverness wrote to shareholders warning them the club was at risk of being insolvent, appealing for help to raise vital funds.

Ferguson added: "I've done my bit. I've given up that wage and I'm still working for the club.

"I'm making sacrifices."

Ferguson, who played for Dundee United, Rangers, Everton and Newcastle United, joined Inverness last September following the sacking of Billy Dodds.

The club was relegated last season following a play-off defeat against Hamilton Accies.

