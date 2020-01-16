Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson to stand trial for assault

Stephen Robinson was arrested in December

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson is to stand trial next month accused of assaulting his partner.

Robinson appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday charged with allegedly grabbing Robyn Lauchlan and pinning her against a fence at the city's Waverley Bridge.

He also faces a breach of the peace allegation relating to the incident on December 13.

The Northern Irishman has pled not guilty to both charges.

Following his arrest in December, Motherwell released a statement on Robinson's behalf.

"I want to make clear that I deny the charges against me and any wrongdoing," it read.

"I am very upset by what has become a distressing situation for my partner, myself and our families.

"We had a lovely day in Edinburgh and were trying to get home in good time before the incident occurred.

"It is not possible to give a detailed account when a legal process is underway, which adds to our family anxiety.

"I am confident this will be found to be a misunderstanding once the legal process has run its course."

A Police Scotland statement said: "A 45-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a disturbance on Waverley Bridge in Edinburgh around 7.45pm on Friday, 13 December.

"No one was injured. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal."