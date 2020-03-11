David Turnbull extends Motherwell deal by one year

Motherwell's David Turnbull has recently returned from a long-term knee injury

Motherwell midfielder David Turnbull has agreed a new one-year contract extension, the Fir Park club have announced.

Last season's PFA Scotland young player of the year had been due to join Celtic in the summer as part of a record £4 million move - only for the discovery of a serious knee injury to scupper his move to Parkhead.

But with Turnbull back to full fitness after an eight-month lay-off he has now repaid 'Well for their support by signing a new deal which ties him to the club until 2022.

"As soon as I knew I was back, fit and ready to get some game time, I wanted to make sure my contract was sorted," said Turnbull, who made his long-awaited comeback from knee surgery against St Mirren last month.

"I have been here a long time. I feel as if I owe the club and the supporters for the way I have been looked after and treated.

"I've missed most of this season, so this puts us back to pretty much where we were at this stage last year in terms of my deal, giving the club a little more protection as I was coming into the last year of my contract.

"All my focus now is on spending the next few weeks getting up to full fitness, get back to just playing and enjoying playing football for Motherwell."