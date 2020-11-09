Tony Watt: Motherwell striker signs contract extension until 2022

Motherwell striker Tony Watt has signed a contract extension that will keep him with the club until the summer of 2022.

Watt arrived at Fir Park as a free agent on a short-term deal in February, before two goals in six appearances earned him a contract for the 2020-21 season.

The former Celtic forward has scored four goals in 14 appearances this season, persuading the club to further extend his stay.

"I'm delighted to have signed another deal," Watt told the club's website.

Settled and ready to kick on 😎🖊 @MotherwellFC pic.twitter.com/eaMMqhTGUC — Tony Watt (@32watto_) November 9, 2020

"The club have been great with me and I was really keen to stay longer. I'm settled and I feel like I am getting better and better here.

"It's home - and I'm ready to kick on even more."

The 26-year-old has experienced somewhat of a journeyman career since joining Celtic from Airdrie United in 2011, with Motherwell his 12th club after spells in England, Wales, Belgium and Bulgaria.

Image: Watt has scored four goals this season

Motherwell sit seventh in the Scottish Premiership having played 12 games, with their games in hand over the sides immediately above them providing an opportunity to rise to fifth.

"Tony has been fantastic since he came to the club," manager Stephen Robinson told the club's website.

"He has worked his way to fitness to show us the player he is capable of being. He deserves this recognition.

"We will keep pushing Tony to be the best he can be, and I am sure he also will continue to work hard now he sees what he's capable of."