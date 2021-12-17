Tony Watt: Motherwell striker rejects new contract offer at Fir Park

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander admits Tony Watt's future is in his own hands after the striker turned down a new contract offer.

Watt has been linked with several English Championship clubs after scoring a career-best 10 goals already this season, and is free to talk to other teams from January with his deal expiring in the summer.

Alexander said: "He's one of a number of players who are out of contract who we have offered contracts to. Each player has the right to either say yes, say no or negotiate.

"At this moment Tony has turned down the contract that we offered and the ball is in the player's court now to decide what he wants to do for his future.

"We have made numerous offers to players and we will see how they progress over the next few weeks."

Image: Motherwell manager Graham Alexander's keen to keep Watt

Watt joined Motherwell on a short term deal in February 2020 after training with the Fir Park side.

The ex-Celtic striker then extended his deal until June 2022 and has become a favourite at Fir Park as he impresses in each game he plays.

Alexander added: "We can't really compete with a Championship club, or even League One, and some League Two clubs - in fact, a couple of National League clubs, which we've lost players to in the summer.

"We understand where we are. We feel we make a great environment for players from the football side, they all understand where we are on the financial side, that there are a lot of teams within the UK we can't compete with.

"We understand where we are in the food chain, but we feel we can certainly make players feel valued, they can progress their careers here, they can win games, so there are a lot of plus points for us to attract and keep players."