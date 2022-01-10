Graham Alexander: Motherwell boss signs long-term deal at Fir Park

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander has signed a new deal until at least 2025.

The former Scotland international, who joined the club last January, has led Motherwell to fourth in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Alexander led the Fir Park side to 59 points in the Premiership over the last calendar year - the third-highest in the top flight - and has won 47.8 per cent of his matches at the club.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Craig Moore, Marvin Bartley and Mark Wilson discuss how Hearts, Motherwell, Hibernian and Aberdeen have started the Scottish Premiership season as the battle for third intensifies

"I'm delighted to sign a new contract here at Motherwell and continue the progress we have all made in the last 12 months," he said.

"Chris (Lucketti) and I have received nothing but great support from everyone connected with the club, which has certainly helped us concentrate on our work.

"I have a brilliant relationship with the people I work with every day, and the environment that we're allowed to develop here to produce results is particularly rewarding.

"I also want to thank the chairman and the board for showing the faith in us from day one to be a success in this role.

"We know we have much more to achieve here. We will strive to work as hard as ever to serve Motherwell in the best way."

Alexander is the first manager outside of Celtic and Rangers to win three Premiership manager of the month awards in a calendar year, with only Neil Lennon, Steven Gerrard, Alex McLeish, Brendan Rodgers and Gordon Strachan to do likewise.

His first match since putting pen to paper will be at Ross County on January 18 as clubs return to action from the winter break.

Image: Alexander was named the Scottish Premiership manager of the month in November

"We have been absolutely delighted with Graham's contribution since joining our club 12 months ago and we are excited about what he is trying to build with us," Motherwell chairman Jim McMahon added.

"He is talented, hard-working, dedicated and fully buys into the multifaceted role at Motherwell.

"The board will continue to back him to help us achieve our goals both on and off the pitch."